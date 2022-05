Council Member Kathryn Pantalion-Parker was sworn back into office at Place 1 on Leander City Council at the May 19 council meeting. “I’m honored and humbled to have the opportunity to do this another three years,” Pantalion-Parker said. “I am also humbled and honored by all the people that took the time, showed up, spoke up, put signs in their yard, block-walked and showed up at the polls to vote, because without that it doesn’t happen.”

