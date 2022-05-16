ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBA Draft Lottery: Are the Pacers finally due for a lucky break?

By C. Cooper
Indy Cornrows
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Pacers have the fifth-worst record in the NBA, but enter Tuesday’s NBA Draft Lottery with a 55.6 percent chance of picking after No. 5, a light chance of staying put at No. 5, and a 42.1 percent chance of landing any one of the first four....

