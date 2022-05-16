ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins sign 2019 first-round pick Johnny Beecher to three-year, entry-level deal

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWBDX_0fg1VS7J00
Michigan forward Johnny Beecher and Denver forward Cole Guttman faceoff during the second period of the Frozen Four semifinal at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reports that the Boston Bruins signed prospect Johnny Beecher to his three-year, entry-level contract. The deal will carry a cap hit of $925,000.

Beecher, Boston’s 30th overall selection in 2019, was on an AHL tryout with the Providence Bruins after he opted to turn pro. Beecher had just finished his junior season with the University of Michigan, and he tallied five points in nine regular-season games (as well as an assist in two playoff games) down the stretch for Providence.

The New York-born forward had a rough go of things during his college career, as he never hit the 10-goal mark in a single season and never scored more than the 16 points he had his freshman year. The versatile forward does have a large frame at 6-3 and 209 pounds, but he’ll need to improve his offensive awareness in order to make a meaningful NHL impact with the Bruins.

The contract will take him through to 2024-25.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Charlie McAvoy, Hurricanes' Brendan Smith earn fines

The NHL Department of Player Safety handed out a pair of fines Sunday, sanctioning defensemen Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins and Brendan Smith of the Carolina Hurricanes for violations committed during Saturday’s series-ending contest. Both were fined the maximum allowable amount under the CBA. McAvoy’s $5,000 fine came...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Unlikely to Return to Team for 2022-23 Season

The Boston Bruins have a number of questions that will require answers going into this offseason. What will happen with veteran Patrice Bergeron? Is Jake DeBrusk finally going to be moved? Where will the team find more scoring? Are they going to make a big, short-term move if Bergeron decides to return? Finally, how do they compete in a tough Atlantic Division?
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Bruins’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks

The Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks are no strangers to making trades with one another. This is a trend that we could see continue this summer. The Bruins have holes that they need to address this offseason if they hope to go on one last long playoff run with this core. The Ducks, on the other hand, are still rebuilding and seem destined to make several moves this summer. With all of this, these two could be ideal trading partners over the summer. Let’s now look at three Ducks who the Bruins should target.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Will Bruce Cassidy return as Bruins head coach? Cam Neely gives update

The Boston Bruins plan to bring back their general manager, Don Sweeney, despite a disappointing end to the 2021-22 NHL season. But what about head coach Bruce Cassidy -- will he be on the bench when the 2022-23 campaign begins?. B's president Cam Neely revealed Thursday during his end-of-season press...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks HC Bruce Boudreau's contract has yet to be extended

The Vancouver Canucks have lots of questions to answer this offseason. The most pressing one is whether they can get a deal done with head coach Bruce Boudreau, who has a negotiating window until June 1 but no contract extension in place just yet. The two sides have said all the right things when it comes to working together and will have to iron out a deal if the veteran coach is to stay put. It certainly seems like he’s going to be sticking around though, as Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported yesterday on CHEK TV that Boudreau was present (virtually) in the meeting with Russian free agent Andrei Kuzmenko.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Globe#The Boston Bruins#Ahl#The Providence Bruins
NBC Sports

Pair of Bruins join respective national teams for world championships

With no Stanley Cup left to play for, two members of the Boston Bruins have joined their respective national teams for the ongoing International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship in Finland. Right wing David Pastrnak (Czechia) and goaltender Jeremy Swayman (United States) have been added to their national rosters...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Are the Bruins headed for a rebuild? Cam Neely provides insight

For the better part of the last 15 seasons, the window has remained open for Boston Bruins to compete for Stanley Cup championships. After 13 postseason berths since 2008, three appearances in a Cup Final and one championship in 2011, is that window about to close and give way to a rebuild?
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston Bruins extend D Jakub Zboril on two-year deal

Slated to become a group six unrestricted free agent this summer, a former first-round pick has decided to stay with the organization that drafted him. Defenseman Jakub Zboril signed a two-year contract extension with the Boston Bruins this morning, carrying a cap hit of $1.138M per season. Zboril, now 25,...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Grading Sweeney's tenure as Bruins GM with new contract on the horizon

The Boston Bruins' 2021-22 season ended in disappointment with a first-round playoff exit, but it doesn't sound like the lackluster finish will cost general manager Don Sweeney his job. Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Thursday that the franchise intends to work out a new contract with Sweeney. Sweeney took over...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators' Tim Stutzle suffers leg injury in World Championships

Concerning news from the World Championships for the Ottawa Senators and Team Germany, as young forward Tim Stutzle was injured Monday in a game against France (link). The forward took a hit in the corner from France defenseman Thomas Thiry, coming up limp and leaving the ice, favoring his left leg. Stutzle, who had two assists in two games before the injury, would not return to the game.
HOCKEY
NBC Sports

Bruins GM gives update on potential David Pastrnak contract extension

Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak is one of the best offensive players in the NHL, and the results speak for themselves. He has averaged 35.8 goals scored per season over the last six years, and only five players in the league have found the back of the net more times than Pastrnak since the start of the 2019-20 season.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers sign former second-round pick Olof Lindbom

Another talented young goaltender is set to join the New York Rangers. CapFriendly has reported the terms of a to-be-announced entry-level contract between New York and 2018 second-round pick Olof Lindbom. The Swedish netminder is set to sign a two-year deal worth an AAV of $925K. The NHL salary in...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Montreal Canadiens win 2022 NHL draft lottery

Beginning this season, the full effect of the changes to the draft lottery rules announced last year are in place. Starting this year, teams can only move up a maximum of 10 spots if they’re selected, meaning teams originally set at picks 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 cannot move up all the way to the first overall pick. A win for one of these teams in the first draft lottery secures the pick for the team that finished last.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron not considering signing elsewhere

After the Boston Bruins fell in seven games to their first-round opponent, the Carolina Hurricanes, the conversation surrounding the team and its future has centered around its captain, Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron, who turns 37 on July 24, is one of the franchise’s biggest stars and one of the most widely respected players in the modern history of the game. He’s also set to become an unrestricted free agent at the beginning of the new league year, as the eight-year contract extension he signed in 2013 is expiring.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

David Pastrnak joins World Championship

After being eliminated in a heartbreaking game seven over the weekend, David Pastrnak’s season of hockey is not quite over. The Boston Bruins forward will join the Czech national team at the IIHF World Championship on Wednesday, in time for them to play their fourth group stage game on Thursday.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy