Bruins sign 2019 first-round pick Johnny Beecher to three-year, entry-level deal

Michigan forward Johnny Beecher and Denver forward Cole Guttman faceoff during the second period of the Frozen Four semifinal at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reports that the Boston Bruins signed prospect Johnny Beecher to his three-year, entry-level contract. The deal will carry a cap hit of $925,000.

Beecher, Boston’s 30th overall selection in 2019, was on an AHL tryout with the Providence Bruins after he opted to turn pro. Beecher had just finished his junior season with the University of Michigan, and he tallied five points in nine regular-season games (as well as an assist in two playoff games) down the stretch for Providence.

The New York-born forward had a rough go of things during his college career, as he never hit the 10-goal mark in a single season and never scored more than the 16 points he had his freshman year. The versatile forward does have a large frame at 6-3 and 209 pounds, but he’ll need to improve his offensive awareness in order to make a meaningful NHL impact with the Bruins.

The contract will take him through to 2024-25.