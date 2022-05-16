Notre Dame up one spot in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

College baseball’s regular season is drawing to an end and it’s been another memorable one for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish took two-of-three this past weekend from Pitt and now sit 31-11 overall and 15-9 in ACC play which is tops in the Atlantic Division.

Notre Dame has a showdown in Miami this coming weekend before they travel to Charlotte next week for the ACC tournament.

The Irish one of six ACC teams in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll while another pair showed up in the receiving votes category. Notre Dame is up one spot from a week ago. Here is how the entire top-25 shakes out after this past weekend.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports coaches poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1

45-7 774 (30) –

2 Oregon State 40-11 734 (1) –

3 Virginia Tech 36-11 683

4 Stanford 33-14 615

5 Arkansas 37-14 600 -1

6 Miami (Fl) 37-14 565 -1

7 Texas Tech 35-16 541

8 Oklahoma State 34-17 510 -5

9 Louisville 35-15 453 -1

10 Virginia 37-13 450 -1

11 Texas A&M 33-16 431

12 Gonzaga 32-13 393 –

13 Notre Dame 31-11 386

14 Maryland 41-10 375

15 Connecticut 42-10 341 -5

16 Southern Miss 38-14 303 -5

17 Texas State 41-11 297

18 Auburn 35-16 260

19 Vanderbilt 34-16 246

20 Texas 35-17 209 -2

21 UC Santa Barbara 37-11 159

21 Florida State 32-18 159

23 UCLA 33-18 117

24 LSU 33-18 87 -9

25 Georgia 33-18 67 -3

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Christian 59; Dallas Baptist 38; Arizona 37; Georgia Southern 36; Rutgers 30; Florida 27; Grand Canyon 25; Wofford 16; Georgia Tech 14; Wake Forest 12; San Diego 6; North Carolina State 5; East Carolina 5; Old Dominion 2; Oklahoma 2; Mississippi 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Southern Illinois 1; Davidson 1