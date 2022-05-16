ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame up one spot in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44RaGQ_0fg1SAeW00

College baseball’s regular season is drawing to an end and it’s been another memorable one for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish took two-of-three this past weekend from Pitt and now sit 31-11 overall and 15-9 in ACC play which is tops in the Atlantic Division.

Notre Dame has a showdown in Miami this coming weekend before they travel to Charlotte next week for the ACC tournament.

The Irish one of six ACC teams in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll while another pair showed up in the receiving votes category. Notre Dame is up one spot from a week ago. Here is how the entire top-25 shakes out after this past weekend.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports coaches poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1

45-7 774 (30) –

2 Oregon State 40-11 734 (1) –

3 Virginia Tech 36-11 683

4 Stanford 33-14 615

5 Arkansas 37-14 600 -1

6 Miami (Fl) 37-14 565 -1

7 Texas Tech 35-16 541

8 Oklahoma State 34-17 510 -5

9 Louisville 35-15 453 -1

10 Virginia 37-13 450 -1

11 Texas A&M 33-16 431

12 Gonzaga 32-13 393 –

13 Notre Dame 31-11 386

14 Maryland 41-10 375

15 Connecticut 42-10 341 -5

16 Southern Miss 38-14 303 -5

17 Texas State 41-11 297

18 Auburn 35-16 260

19 Vanderbilt 34-16 246

20 Texas 35-17 209 -2

21 UC Santa Barbara 37-11 159

21 Florida State 32-18 159

23 UCLA 33-18 117

24 LSU 33-18 87 -9

25 Georgia 33-18 67 -3

Others Receiving Votes

Texas Christian 59; Dallas Baptist 38; Arizona 37; Georgia Southern 36; Rutgers 30; Florida 27; Grand Canyon 25; Wofford 16; Georgia Tech 14; Wake Forest 12; San Diego 6; North Carolina State 5; East Carolina 5; Old Dominion 2; Oklahoma 2; Mississippi 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Southern Illinois 1; Davidson 1

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

2022 4-star DB decommits from Indiana, opens up recruiting

Indiana lost a commitment from 4-star DB Daeh McCullough on Thursday. He is one of the top DB’s from the class of 2022. McCullough has 18 offers so far. He attends St. Joseph’s High School in South Bend, Indiana. He is the No. 14 safety and No. 2 recruit from Indiana per the 247Sports Composite. McCullough originally committed to the Hoosiers in April of 2021. He has also received an offer from Cincinnati since opening up his recruiting process. His brother, Dasan McCullough, is a 4-star edge rusher that has enrolled at Indiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Stanford, IN
State
Georgia State
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
City
Auburn, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There is 'hope' that Zach LaVine can be lured away from Bulls in free agency

I don’t normally pay much attention to the musings of LaVar Ball, but his pronouncement this week in a podcast interview with David Kaplan that Zach LaVine wants out of Chicago will only amplify what has been whispered by a few interested teams: There is much more hope in circulation than anticipated that LaVine can be lured away from the Bulls in free agency. Although it would almost certainly require a sign-and-trade to actually land LaVine, given that the few teams projected to have salary-cap space this summer are not in the title mix, Mr. Ball — father of Bulls guard Lonzo Ball — has just boldly stated what had been quietly surmised in recent weeks about LaVine potentially chafing from all the praise DeMar DeRozan received this season. It would be a tough outcome for Bulls GM Arturas Karnišovas if LaVine indeed tries to force his way elsewhere after Chicago made three significant trades to acquire Nikola Vučević, Lonzo Ball and DeRozan with the hope of securing LaVine’s long-term commitment.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Zach LaVine returning to Bulls 'not the slam dunk it once was'

The NBA Draft Combine is a place for young players to chase their dreams. It’s also, along with NBA Summer League, the premier destination for league gossip, with executives from all 30 teams, coaches and agents gathering in the same location. A prominent topic of conversation this week has been Zach LaVine’s future. Opinion — some of it educated, some of it guesswork — is varied on what the Chicago Bulls’ two-time All-Star guard will do when he hits unrestricted free agency on July 1. But this much is certain: His return to the Bulls no longer is considered the slam dunk it once was.
CHICAGO, IL
WOWO News

Three Hoosier communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#College Baseball#Oklahoma#Irish#Acc#The Atlantic Division#Gonzaga#Lsu#Rutgers
WOWO News

Indiana State Police dedicate Trooper Cory R. Elson Memorial Way

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police had their annual memorial service for fallen officers today at the post in Fort Wayne. They also dedicated the Trooper Cory R. Elson Memorial Way which is meant as a way to remember the trooper who died in the line of duty in 1999. Family of Trooper Elson was on hand for the memorial ceremony.
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS Detroit

UPDATE: 2 Indiana Brothers Drown Off Lake Michigan Beach, Police Say

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died. Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend, WSBT-TV reported. Police in Berrien County were called to Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer about 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of people in trouble in the water. Bystanders had hauled two of the teens from the water, while first responders reached the other two. They were taken to a Michigan hospital where two were pronounced dead. The conditions of the two survivors were not immediately available. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAWYER, MI
WTHR

Indiana teenager drowns in northern Indiana lake

SYRACUSE, Ind. — A high school sophomore died in an accidental drowning in Elkhart County Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The body of 16-year-old Kadin Schrock was found Sunday afternoon after he went missing in a private pond in Syracuse, DNR wrote in a release. Witnesses said Schrock fell into the water after swinging on a rope swing from an elevated platform.
SYRACUSE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Stanford University
963xke.com

Wild Crab set to bring southern flavor to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Cajun flavors are about to turn up the heat in southwest Fort Wayne. Wild Crab, a new restaurant to the community, will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 at 6282 W. Jefferson Blvd. Wild Crab...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Newspapers buys KPC Media

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — KPC Media, which publishes local newspapers in Kendallville, Auburn and Angola, has announced it will be bought by Fort Wayne Newspapers. KPC reported the deal on Wednesday. According to KPC, Fort Wayne Newspapers will purchase three daily newspapers — The (Kendallville) News Sun, The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart County Dairy Farm Finds Niche

Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola sits where a paved road ends and a gravel path begins. It’s not far from where the urban bustle of Elkhart County and St. Joseph County speeds by. It’s there where dairy farmer Tim Martin and his family developed an idyllic farmstead and dairy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Food Producer Announces $100M Fort Wayne Facility

A New Jersey-based food producer has announced plans to invest $100 million to build a facility in Fort Wayne and create 100 jobs over the next two years. Do Good Foods takes unused foods such as produce from grocery stores and converts it into animal feed, which is then fed to chickens.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Indiana homeowner fatally shoots 2 suspected burglars

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — Two people have been shot and killed during a suspected burglary in northeastern Indiana. State police say four people confronted a homeowner inside a residence in Auburn about 6 a.m. Sunday. At least one of the four was armed with a gun. The homeowner also was armed with a weapon and […]
AUBURN, IN
WNDU

YMCA Aquatics Center seeks return to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You might be able to once again go swimming at the YMCA in South Bend. In 2020, the YMCA shut down it’s facility on Northside Blvd., pool and all. A deal was worked out to have members use the city’s O’Brien Fitness Center.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy