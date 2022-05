It can be hard to pass up on an outdoor patio once summer is in the air, and two of Ottawa's restaurants have just been named as some of the best for outdoor dining in Canada. OpenTable announced their list of 100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in Canada for 2022, and Ottawa gems Riviera and Bar Lupulus made the cut (so, it might be time to plan out your next patio date). The rankings were based on verified user reviews from March 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022.

