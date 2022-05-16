22 great gifts for 14-year-old boys and girls

Shop cool gifts your teenager will love. X-Float / Gap / Dr. Martens / Reviewed

Though it’s often said that teens are the toughest group of people to shop for, we beg to differ. As with any gift-giving moment, the gift-giver must consider the recipient: What are their hobbies and likes? What might they truly need for school, for their room at home or just to make their lives easier?

Yes, it can be a challenge to please a teen; they have very definite feelings about what’s hot, what’s cool and what’s just not. We've found great gift ideas for 14-year-old boys and girls that are perfect for eighth grade or junior high graduation. From TikTok trends and tech gifts to fashion-forward picks and self-care and wellness gifts, these gift ideas are bound to please any 14-year-old.

1. For the teen who likes to be cozy: Sherpa Sleep Hoodie

Opt for both comfort and style. Gap / Reviewed

No matter the season, comfy hoodies never go out of style for both teenage boys and teenage girls. This one from Gap is in a cozy sherpa fabric perfect for sitting around a campfire, snuggling on the couch, late summer nights or keeping warm in a chilly movie theater.

Get the Teen Sherpa Sleep Hoodie at Gap for $21

2. For the teen who could use some words of encouragement: Affirmation Card Deck

Find some affirmation with these cards. I Am & Co. / Reviewed

We all could use some words of encouragement and support, and sometimes our teens need even a bit more. Between the pressures of high school, their peer groups, activities and the state of the world, life can be rough. Some teens would rather pull a card from this deck and read an affirmation, instead of talking to us… and that’s ok. This deck of cards is a unique gift that can be carried anywhere and reminds them that they are strong, loved, passionate, beautiful and so much more.

Get the Affirmation Card Deck at Urban Outfitters for $15

3. For teens who are all about the ‘vibe’: BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0

Create the ultimate backdrop. BlissLights/ Reviewed

These days, the trends start on TikTok and this skylight has been a favorite for months. This cool gadget instantly projects a galaxy in any room and sets a fun and otherworldly mood. Great for creating a relaxing spa environment or a custom video gaming backdrop.

Get the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 at Amazon for $60

4. For the teen who is always on-trend: Crocs

Add a pop of color with neon-hued Crocs. Crocs / Reviewed

Around since 2002, your teen probably won’t believe that Crocs are older than them, especially with the resurgence in popularity that the squishy shoe has been having lately. Teens can’t get enough of Crocs now that they are back and more in demand than ever. They can decorate their own pair with fun Jibbitz charms to make a more customized look, too.

Get Crocs starting at $50

5. For the teen who likes their wellness on the go: BlendJet 2

Smoothies for everyone. BlendJet / Reviewed

If you know a health-conscious teenager, this top-rated portable blender may be the perfect gift for a teen on the move. Another TikTok sensation, BlendJet is lightweight and durable enough to deliver a delicious smoothie in 20 seconds flat—just add your ingredients to the cup and press the power button. This blender keeps its USB-C charge for 15+ blends and recharges quickly.

Get the BlendJet2 at BlendJet for $50

6. For the teen who can never ‘find’ their phone: Apple AirTag

Help them never lose their phone again. Apple / Reviewed

Teens have a tendency to be extra forgetful about the items they need daily. Paired with their iPhone, the Apple Air Tag is a super-easy way to keep track of their stuff. The teen in your life can keep this Bluetooth tracker in their wallet, backpack pocket or attached to a keychain (Apple sells a great leather option ), so they can hunt down their lost iPhone or iPad and more.

Get the Apple AirTag at Target for $30

7. For teens ready to zap those zits: StarFace and Mighty Acne Patches

Eliminate blemishes with these patches. Hero Cosmetics / Reviewed

Gone are the days of trying to mask a zit with bright white or pink goop on their faces. Today’s teens love wearing pimple patches that deliver a concentrated dose of pimple-diminishing medication in a skin-colored patch. Brands like Hero Cosmetics Mighty Acne Patches are clear and said to be some of the most effective patches on the market. Alternatively, if your teen doesn’t mind a bit of attention on that blemish, they can try the fun star-shaped pimple patches from StarFace, which are said to be another effective option.

8. For teens who believe in the cool factor of a hoodie: Puma Hoodie

Show personality with this Puma hoodie. Puma / Reviewed

Hoodies are a mainstay of both teen boys and teen girls’ wardrobes. If your teen is always searching for the coolest hoodie, maybe they’ll like this one from Puma which features emoji-like decals along the back.

Get the Puma Hoodie at ASOS for $70

9. For the teen who loves a room zhush: Tapestry Blanket

Add some positivity and comfort to their bedroom. Natural Life / Reviewed

It gets no better than teen room decor combined with positive affirmations. This cozy blanket comes in a variety of designs and with a few different messages. It will look great strewn across their bed, but it can also be hung on a wall as a reminder that they are loved.

Get the Tapestry Blanket at Natural Life for $40

10. For the fashion-forward teen: Dr. Martens Women's 1460 Rainbow Ray Boots

Double check the sizing on these colorful combat boots. Dr. Martens / Reviewed

Nailing a teen’s fashion style can be tricky, but classic Dr. Martens have been a teen culture staple for a decade, so they must be doing something right! This lace-up combat boot is available in white, pink or classic black, but pick this gold leather (called Sand) if your teen is ready for that attention-grabbing pop of color. With the Doc’s signature AirWair sole, these are constructed with a Goodyear-welted stitch that lasts a lifetime. They’re said to run small so double-check their perfect size.

Get the Dr. Martens Rainbow Ray Boots at Revolve for $150

11. For the teen who likes a classic sneaker with a twist: Vans

Go for a classic look with Vans. Vans / Reviewed

Vans is another teen fashion trend that has staying power, so they’re a great gift option for many teens. Your teen can rock them with sweats, jeans and even formal wear for a unique and comfortable look.

Get Platform Vans for $75

12. For the teen who needs a simple skincare routine: Glossier 3-Step Skincare Set

Upgrade their skin routine. Glossier / Reviewed

This is the age where teens need to start taking serious care of their skin (if not sooner) and this three-piece skincare set from Glossier will bring your teens’ skincare routine to a new level. It features a gentle, creamy cleanser, a lightweight moisturizer and a soothing lip balm all for a great price.

Get the Glossier 3-Step Set at Glossier for $40

13. For the teen who is all about TikTok: PopSockets PopMount

This PopMount is just right for a burgeoning TikTok star. Popsockets / Reviewed

Your teen can use this handy gadget when they’re FaceTiming you when they get home from school. But they’ll most likely use it to hold their phones in place when recording those TikTok videos. Get them a PopSockets PopMount that will steady their photos and videos. The flexible arms can grip literally anything, which also makes it great for filming on the go.

Get the PopSockets PopMount 2 Flex at Walmart for $23

14. For the teen who is fully plugged in: Charging Hub

Keep all their electronics in one spot. Elago / Reviewed

This charging hub is another useful accessory for their phones, earphones and more. It’s made of silicone so it wipes clean easily and holds their gadgets seamlessly as it charges them.

Get the Charging Hub at Urban Outfitters for $25

15. For the teen whose bedroom is their sanctuary: String Lights

Display their favorite photos with this set of fairy lights and clips. Merkury / Reviewed

String lights aren’t just for the holiday season anymore. Teens are decorating their rooms to reflect their personal tastes and these lights add a moodiness and allure that the kids seem to love. Keep the clips on to add photos or remove them to just display the lights.

Get the String Lights at Target for $13

16. For the teen who likes to “chill out”: Cooluli 4L Cooler

Keep cool snacks and beverages within reach. Cooluli / Reviewed

It may seem excessive to let your teen have a mini-fridge in their bedroom, but because it’s so tiny, they’ll still have to come out for real nourishment, don’t worry. They can fill it with small seltzers or juices, or keep skincare essentials like face masks and ice rollers that work best when cold.

Get the Cooluli 4L Cooler at Amazon for $50

17. For teens who love classic kicks: Nike Air Force 1s

These white Nike Air Force 1s can go with practically any look. Nike / Reviewed

Air Force 1's are a classic, especially for modern teens. The style and the clean look that coordinates with many clothing styles is sure to be a winner with most teens. Grab them in all-white, or all-black or you can customize the colorway.

Get the Nike Air Force 1s at Nike for $100

18. For the teen with skating skills: Impala Roller Skates

Skate the summer away. Impala Rollerskates / Reviewed

Another throwback trend that’s having a moment on TikTok right now is rollerskating culture. Whether your teen already has some skills or is looking to learn, they’ve got to have the proper gear. These roller skates are said to look good and feel good.

Get the Impala Roller Skates at Zappos for $100

19. For the teen who loves a little bling: Gold Hoops

These lightweight earrings will add a little bling. Pavoi / Reviewed

Gorgeous teens love the look of hoop earrings these days even though their parents have likely been wearing them for decades. These are gold plated so they’re under $20, so if they are misplaced your teen can always ask for another pair to be gifted. Reviews (over 30,000!) say this lightweight bestseller is a real find because they have stainless steel posts, so they’re hypoallergenic.

Get the Gold Hoops at Amazon for $14

20. For the teen who appreciates an instant photo: Instax Mini Camera

Create instant photos you can display at home. Instax / Reviewed

Documenting our lives isn’t going away anytime soon, but maybe you know a teen who’d like to capture a moment that they can actually set in a picture frame or (gasp!) tack onto the fridge. This instant camera comes with a pack of film so they can enjoy their selfies right away.

Get the Instax Mini Camera at Target for $87

21. For the sneakerhead teen: Floating Sneaker Display

Put their favorite kicks on display. X Float / Reviewed

This is definitely not essential, but if your teen is a sneakerhead and into a bit of magic then they’ll love this gift. We’re not sure how it all works but this floating display will have their friends lining up to come to see—and try to figure out—how the sneaker floats so easily.

Get the Floating Sneaker Display at Amazon for $159

22. For the teen who loves to host movie night: Kodak Luma Projector

Host a movie night wherever with this pocket projector. Kodak / Reviewed

TikTok teens can’t get enough of these projectors. This one from Kodak is pocket-size and offers a crisp display. Weighing just one pound, the projector includes a rechargeable battery and speaker. Your teen can connect it to their iPhone or Android device, gaming console, computer or even the cable box and HDMI players at home to project images on anything they can imagine.

Get the KODAK Luma Pocket Projector at Amazon for $220

