Former VP Mike Pence To Visit Michigan On Tuesday

 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit Oakland County on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Monday , Pence says he is planning to visit Luthern Northwest High School in Rochester Hills for a Let MI Kids Learn event.

According to a report from The Detroit News reports , the visit includes meeting with students, participating in a roundtable discussion and meeting with petition circulators with to boost efforts in establishing tax credits and a scholarship program to help students attend private schools.

The news of Pence’s upcoming visit was announced by the Let MI Kids Learn campaign, which is backed by former Education Secretary Betsy Devos.

Pence is also planning to participate in a fundraiser to benefit GOP U.S. House candidate Tom Barrett, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 23

Trump was the worst president in History. He should be under the jail, not fair that he gets away with his crimes. Trump didn’t know what he was doing when he was in office.

