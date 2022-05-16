ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pikes Peak Workforce Center hosts Military and Veterans Employment Expo

By Anissa Connell
 4 days ago
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting the Military and Veterans Employment Expo from May 16 to May 18.

Over 100 employers are set to attend the event to assist veterans and spouses with finding their next career outside of service.

"This is a great opportunity for those in the community. For veteran spouses and transitioning military dependents to really look at their transferrable skill sets. They may have a desire to go into a certain industry, a certain occupation and this is a great way to come explore it," said Traci Marques, Executive Director/CEO, Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

The expo is held annually but this year it's being split into separate sessions focused on specific skill sets such as tech and communications, labor and manufacturing, as well as security and law enforcement.

Two job sessions will be held each day in the morning and the afternoon. For more information, please go online .
_____

