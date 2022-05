CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. A kettlebell is a type of dumbbell. It is shaped like a bell with a handle on top, This should be the first item you should consider if you can only have one piece of workout equipment in your home gym. Though it may seem like any other weight used in strength training, a kettlebell has surprising versatility.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO