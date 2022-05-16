ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Police identify fatal Manchester crash victim

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLf97_0fg1LgJL00
Police identify fatal Manchester crash victim Hartford Courant/TNS

Police on Monday identified a person who died in a fiery crash Sunday as 24-year-old Diyar Muhammad Hamad of Shelton.

The one-car crash happened at about 2:10 a.m. at Center and Fairview streets. Responding police and firefighters found a fully engulfed vehicle with the victim trapped inside had crashed into the wall of a building at 600 Center St.

Hamad was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigation showed the car was eastbound on Center Street when it left the roadway in the area of Olcott Street, went through a utility pole, a fence, then into the wall of the building, police spokesman Lt. Ryan Shea said. Speed appeared to be a factor, Shea said.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Ashley Skolnik at 860-645-5560.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Bloomfield man killed following shooting, crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — One man is dead and another injured after police said the vehicle they were shot late Thursday night. After the shooting, the vehicle the victims were driving in crashed into a Hartford Police Department substation. According to police, they were called to an area on Zion...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

18-year-old arrested for fatal drive-by shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old has been arrested by Hamden police for a fatal drive-by shooting that took place in May of 2021. Lamont Quadir Smith-Reed, of New Haven, was taken into custody for the murder of Semajo Reddick, 18, officials stated Thursday. Reddick, a Hamden resident, was in a parking lot on the […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Hartford police discuss deadly shooting, crash

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about an Early Warning Weather Alert for weekend heat. Here is his Friday noon forecast. Bob Artioli, owner of the Artioli dealership in Enfield, talks about the fire that damaged his business the morning of May 20. NEWS CONFERENCE: Firefighters provide update on Enfield car...
ENFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Shelton, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Hartford, CT
Accidents
Manchester, CT
Crime & Safety
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Shelton, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Shelton, CT
Manchester, CT
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
New Britain Herald

Newington police investigating after teen was knocked unconscious, robbed

NEWINGTON – Police are investigating after a teen was beaten and robbed this week in Newington. Police on Wednesday said the incident was reported Monday, around 9 p.m., when an 18-year-old said he was walking on Main Street before two individuals approached him from Camp Avenue. One of the suspects said “let me get your phone” while pointing to the victim’s iPhone 8.
NEWINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Hamden, Police Say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Connecticut late on Wednesday, May 18, police said. In New Haven County, a pedestrian was walking at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 along the 200 block of Paradise Avenue in Hamden when she was struck. Officers from...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

3 arrested after armed Home Depot robbery, chase

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Multiple police units responded to the report of an armed robbery at Home Depot in West Hartford on Tuesday morning. Two Home Depot Prevention Loss employees attempted to stop two men with stolen merchandise. The suspects continued moving toward a car in the parking lot. A brief struggle ensued between […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Government Technology

West Hartford, Conn., Deploys License Plate-Reading Cameras

(TNS) — License plate-reading cameras have been placed around West Hartford to help solve and reduce crime, police said. The 13 cameras were installed in strategic areas during a trial period for testing and evaluation that runs through June 30, Assistant Police Chief Lawrence Terra said Wednesday. Built by Flock Safety, the cameras are not meant to record plates for traffic and parking offenses, but rather for serious crimes, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Victim On Road In Hamden

A 15-year-old Connecticut boy is facing charges in a shooting that sent a 22-year-old victim to the hospital last year. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Oberlin Road in Hamden at about 6 p.m. on May 26, 2021, according to the Hamden Police Department.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Man charged in Waterbury triple shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A man faces multiple charges for his alleged role in a triple shooting earlier this month in Waterbury. Waterbury police responded to a complaint of shots fired on Walnut Street on May 7. Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds. Police identified the victims as a 26-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

LifeStar called to transport driver after Killingly crash

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — LifeStar was called on Wednesday morning to transport a driver suffering injuries after a car crash on I-395. According to the Danielson Fire Department, the driver faced serious injuries after a crash in the area of Exit 37 on I-395 northbound. LifeStar was called to transport the driver to a trauma […]
KILLINGLY, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy