ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Best Light-Up Phone Cases Provide More Than Just Razzle Dazzle

By Erin Lawrence
SPY
SPY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VcGyR_0fg1LTmm00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Table of Contents

In the past, our phone cases have been waterproof , soft and even square . They’ve doubled as wallet cases , while others have acted as a stand. These days, cases are taking on a life of their own. If you need a little illumination in your life, consider a light-up phone case. The best light-up phone cases come in a variety of styles and, while they can add a little pizzazz to your phone’s look, they can also serve an additional and helpful purpose.

Read More: The Best 10 Android Phone Cases for Style Points and Protection

Why Do I Need a Light-Up Phone Case?

The best light-up cases aren’t just carnival attractions with spinning lights designed to impress your pals. If you’re someone who takes a ton of selfies, you’ll love the extra light boost these cases provide. You’ll be able to take that perfect shot with almost professional-style lighting because the lights often encircle the lens of the camera — right where you’re looking. They can also help make you look more refreshed if you’re spending a lot of time on video calls. Rather than looking like you’re in the dark, these cases can flatter and highlight your face.

Light-up phone cases can also double as a flashlight, allowing you to save your phone battery for more important tasks. Some of them even have flashing light modes that can sync with your tunes, providing that fun carnival-style light show.

What Do I Need to Know?

Most light-up cases have a separate internal battery and charge via USB cable. Keep an eye out for the brightness level the case offers. You’ll also want to look into the color temperature, as that can affect the quality and look of photos. If you’re taking a lot of selfies, you’ll want something that can provide a warm, soft light, and it helps if it’s adjustable.

Many light-up cases do offer some adjustability to aim or focus light, and some have a dimming feature to help you control the brightness and swing between color temperatures.

How to Choose a Light-Up Phone Case

Whichever phone case you choose, you can expect not just a beautifying and flattering light, but a handy illuminator if you ever need help unlocking the car, opening the front door or finding your remote under the sofa. While many of these case manufacturers are making products primarily for the ultra-popular iPhone lineup, there are options out there for every type of phone, including light-up cases for Samsung Galaxy phones, clips that will work well with a Google Pixel phone and lights for other phone users too. If you’ve got a suggestion for a case that should be on our list, particularly for other brands of phones, let us know and we’ll include them in future updates.

1. LuMee Halo by Case-Mate

BEST OVERALL

Case-Mate has made a name for itself in the light-up phone case world, and the LuMee Halo is an eye-catcher. It has a ring of lights around the center of the case, providing that extra brightness, and a built-in variable dimmer. It also has lighting along the sides of the phone for video calls. Plus it works with a pop socket on the phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0610cq_0fg1LTmm00


Buy: LuMee Halo by Case-Mate $69.99

2. DGPAKA Selfie Ring Light Case

BEST FOR IPHONE 12

The DGPAKA Selfie Ring Light Case takes a different approach to providing illumination. Rather than a case that has the light built-in, the DGPAKA has a hinged light that sits around your camera at the top of the case and can be flipped up to use from either side of the phone. There’s a button that turns the light on and off and adjusts the brightness of the light. It’s also wireless charging compatible.

Read More: The Best Ring Lights for More Flattering Lighting in Zoom Meetings, Social Media & Selfies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNtyR_0fg1LTmm00


Buy: DGPAKA Selfie Ring Light Case $29.99

3. AUYOUWEI Illuminated Selfie Light

BEST COMPACT LIGHT

The AUYOUWEI Illuminated Selfie Light case uses two light strips along the sides of the case to give you all the light you’ll need for that perfect shot. There’s a small round button at the bottom of the case that turns the light on and off. It also has a flash mode, as well as an SOS mode if you ever find yourself taking selfies in the backwoods. One to two hours of charging via micro USB offers between five and six hours of usage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uk1yK_0fg1LTmm00


Buy: AUYOUWEI Illuminated Selfie Light $12.99

4. Vajunn Selfie case

RUNNER UP: BEST FOR SAMSUNG S10

The Vajunn Selfie Case features strip lighting along the front of the case, and the transparent sides help project that light peripherally. The case offers a 20-minute charge for 60 minutes of working time via a micro USB cable. A single button turns the light on and off and also adjusts between the front and back lights, as well as activating the flash mode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXr4a_0fg1LTmm00


Buy: Vajunn Selfie Case $18.99

5. FAYSEN LED Light-up Case

BEST DESIGN

FAYSEN’s case offers a stylish, fun look to their light-up cases. Not only do these cases light up, but they look good doing it. With several bold designs, they’ll get some attention. There are seven different LED modes on the case, and you can activate them via voice command. The lights can also flash in time with the music on your phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Blxp_0fg1LTmm00


Buy: FAYSEN LED Light-up Case $25.99

6. CPG DOTS LED Light Up Case

BEST FOR DROP PROTECTION + LIGHT

The CPG Dots case focuses on keeping your phone safe from a fall with a thick silicone case. It has rows of LED lights along the back, which can be set to three different temperatures of white light as well as red, green, blue, yellow, cyan and purple. The lights can be set to change in time to your music. There is a brightness adjustment for the 54 lamps, with full control from 1 to 100 percent. The battery offers between 90 and 120 minutes at full brightness and charges via USB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iamH3_0fg1LTmm00


Buy: CPG DOTS LED Light Up Case $4.98 (orig. $9.98) 50% OFF

7. FENELY Selfie Ring Light Clip

BEST ALTERNATE OPTION FOR SAMSUNG & PIXEL PHONES

The FENELY Selfie Ring Light Clip isn’t a full-on case but rather a ring light that clips onto your phone — making it a great choice if you’re already attached to your phone case or if you don’t have an iPhone. It has three brightness levels and uses 36 bulbs to make it happen. A charge will last you over an hour, and it can be used with a wide variety of phones. It has a built-in battery and can be recharged via a USB cable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35GIw8_0fg1LTmm00


Buy: FENELY Selfie Ring Light Clip $11.99

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Multitools To Keep on You at All Times

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. You don’t have to be an avid outdoorsman, a world traveler or a pro at home DIY projects to own the best multitools. In fact, one might say you need one no matter who you are because the best multitool can seriously amp up your everyday carry. You just have to like the convenience and feeling of being prepared. Multitools are ideal for anyone, with their easy-to-use designs, common-sense tools (we can never find...
TRAVEL
SPY

Is Your Baseball Cap Causing Hair Loss From Traction Alopecia?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Losing your hair because of genetics is one thing. After all, there are all kinds of conditions, like androgenetic alopecia (male pattern hair loss) or alopecia areata (spot baldness). But sometimes alopecia is caused by one’s own hand — or rather, by one’s own tightly worn hairstyles and hats, a condition called traction alopecia. So if you’ve been wondering if wearing a hat causes hair loss, the answer is yes. But don’t panic,...
HAIR CARE
SPY

Here’s How To Remove Stubborn Sweat Stains, According to an Expert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Sweat stains are an inconvenient fact of life. Whether you work out on a daily basis, live in a hot and humid climate or perspire when you’re under pressure, you’ve likely had to deal with unpleasant, likely smelly yellow marks in the armpit area of your best t-shirts. To help you navigate this rather annoying and often persistent problem, we put together this handy guide on how to remove sweat stains. To ensure you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

These Folding Knives Are Easier To Carry Than Their Fixed-blade Kin

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Like a flashlight or personal safety alarm, always carrying a folding knife on your person can feel like overkill, especially if you aren’t the outdoorsy type. But, like any good insurance policy, it’s in those moments when you truly need it that you realize what a good idea it was to have it. Many people associate carrying knives with survival situations, but a good blade will come in handy in your everyday life,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Phone#Kindle#Laptop#Spy Com
SPY

The Best Hand Mixers To Whip Mix All Your Snacks and Goodies

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a beginner cook or a chef in training, having the right tools and kitchen appliances can make any job so much easier. And while there are some kitchen gadgets that may seem more necessary than others (give us a great chef’s knife over a garlic mincer any day), hand mixers are an invaluable tool. If you want to whip up the tastiest whip cream (maybe with a hint of liquor or fruit...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Lock In Moisture With the Best Body Lotion for Men

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. It can be pretty annoying dealing with dry skin throughout the day. Believe it or not, dry skin can come from a number of things like taking long showers, using soaps that dry your skin and even genetics. Regardless of the reason, the best body lotion for men can help you combat your dry skin. By incorporating body lotion into your after-shower routine, you can start on your journey to moisturized skin. Of course,...
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Best Blackhead Remover Tools for Clearer Skin

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Skin breakouts are never fun, and while we can accept that perfection should be self-defined, blemishes like blackheads — a mild form of acne — can be annoying. These little dark spots are unlike moles or beauty marks and they often occur when pores become clogged and plugged with oil, bacteria or dead skin cells. Thankfully, there are all kinds of blackhead removers out there to help. But before we get into the best...
SKIN CARE
SPY

Enjoy Your Next Meal Al Fresco With an Outdoor Dining Table

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There’s something about dining outside that can make any meal more enjoyable. Maybe it’s the fresh air, maybe it’s the sun shining overhead or the moon looking down on your late-night dinner, but dining al fresco can turn a regular dish into a memorable one. If outdoors is your preferred place to be and you want to create an exterior oasis that rivals the interior of your home, you need an outdoor dining...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Laptops
SPY

The Return of Men’s Crop Tops & Why You Need a Few For Summer 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Ah, Twitter. The internet’s biggest downfall and our guiltiest of all pleasures. Back in 2019 way before the world ended, Twitter’s controversies were spewing left and right regarding the 2020 election between Trump and Biden, Gucci’s heinous “Blackface” balaclava and of course, whether or not crop tops for men should exist. That might sound like a load of bullshit, but we’re dead serious. In the summer before the pandemic, ASOS launched a number of...
APPAREL
SPY

Top 10 Thursday Amazon Deals: $200 Fitbit Sense, $70 Shark Steam Mop, Men’s Shorts 5-Pack for $29

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Four down, one to go! Happy Thursday, fellow deal hunters. There’s light at the end of the workweek tunnel. We can practically taste the weekend! And, of course, since it’s another day ending with a Y, there are fantastic deals on Amazon, and we’ve gathered the top discounts for you. Did you miss our Wednesday Amazon deal roundup yesterday? So many great deals are still available, from the Razer Anzu smart glasses for 70%...
SHOPPING
SPY

Price Drop: Walmart Is Selling the Famous Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner for $89

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. You may have seen Bissell’s Little Green Machine on TikTok, where it’s been the subject of hundreds of video reviews. And for a limited time, Walmart is offering the lowest price on the Bissell carpet cleaning machine we’ve ever seen. Even the official Bissell online store can’t beat this discount, nor can Amazon, where this same appliance will cost you a lot more. Today, you can buy the Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner for...
SHOPPING
SPY

Should Men Shave Their Legs (and Other Body Parts)? A Dermatologist’s Perspective

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. “Should I shave my legs?” you might ask into the ether, expecting a concrete reply. And if by “legs” you meant “soul patch,” then there is a concrete answer: Yes. But if by “legs” you meant “legs,” then it boils down to a matter of preference. Are you shaving your legs bare or merely looking to manscape? Are you using an electric razor or a manual one? Are you going bare for aesthetics? And...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Nike Says StockX Is Selling Counterfeit Air Jordans, But What Does StockX Say?

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. This week, Nike shocked the sneakerhead community when it claimed in court that StockX is selling counterfeit shoes, including at least one pair of fake Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG sneakers. In a court filing in an ongoing trademark infringement lawsuit, Nike says it was able to purchase four counterfeit sneakers from StockX earlier this year, despite StockX’s assurances the products were “100% authentic”. So what is StockX saying about the accusations,...
BUSINESS
SPY

Inflation Got You Down? How To Save $70+ Per Month on Your Phone Plan With Visible

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The inflation rate is accelerating at its fastest pace in 40 years, which means it’s becoming more expensive to simply exist basically everywhere. Due to a wicked combination of supply chain backups, lockdowns and increased demand, everything from semiconductor chips to cartons of eggs are pricier and in shorter supply. One of the best ways to save is by reducing your recurring monthly expenses, and that includes your phone plan. Gone are the days...
BUSINESS
thespruce.com

How to Pick Lamps for the Living Room

Proper lighting is important for any task, since it improves functionality or enhances ambiance within a space. Lighting in the living room is no exception. Whether it's good times surrounded by friends and family or solo activities like curling up with your favorite book, choosing the right lighting can make any living room more comfortable and inviting.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Stock Up on the Best No-Spoil, Shelf-Stable Milk

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There aren’t many more unpleasant things in day-to-day life than heading to your fridge, pulling out the milk thinking it’s fresh, and then pouring stinky, cheese-like lumps into your breakfast cereal. Rather than buying fresh milk which comes with a short lifespan of only a few days and running the risk of the aforementioned problem, why not choose from the best shelf-stable milk instead? This no-spoil milk can be kept unrefrigerated until you...
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

An AirPods Cleaning Kit Will Make All That Gross Ear Wax Disappear

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents A Quick Warning on Cleaning Your AirPods 1. AKIKI AirPods Cleaning Kit 2. Case-Mate AirPods Cleaning Kit 3. Selidodo AirPods Cleaning Kit 4. Altura Camera Cleaning Kit 5. Aocii AirPods Cleaning Kit 6. Toothpicks, Q-tips, Cotton Swabs, Isopropyl Alcohol 7. Hagabis AirPods cleaning Kit 8. Pureport Multi-Tool 9. AirSquares Putty Airpods are a super high-quality way to get great sound from your smartphone, but without an AirPods cleaning kit, they’re going to get pretty gnarly. Yes, AirPods are compact, easy to pair and use, and charge up quickly to keep the music going. But because they spend a lot of time...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

A Twitch Streamer Almost Burnt Down Her Kitchen While Streaming

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Yeah, you read that right. Twitch streamer Kjanecaron almost burned her kitchen down in front of 92,000 subscribers during a subathon, an event in which streamers on Twitch extend the length of their stream whenever they get a new subscriber. How did she handle the situation? Well, as you can see below, not the best. What was supposed to be a quick meal in front of her subscribers turned into a phone call to the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SPY

The Best Tank Tops for Men To Wear This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. With the weather starting to warm up, that can only mean one thing. It’s time to let the guns out, and by guns, we mean those bare arms you’ve kept hidden away since late September. Whether you refer to it as a tank top, muscle tee, sleeve tee or just a tank, the best tank tops for men are the perfect lightweight shirts for the spring/summer seasons.  Now, it might not have even occurred...
APPAREL
SPY

Double Your Fun: The Best Double-Breasted Suits to Amp Up Your Sartorial Splendor

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. There’s a certain feeling you get when you put on a suit that precisely fits your body. Men’s suits should feel and wear like a suit of armor that flatters your best features And if you’re wearing a double-breasted suit, you’re taking things a step further — in the best way possible. You’ve probably spotted the double-breasted suit on Pinterest mood boards or the covers of magazines in years past, but what about...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

SPY

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy