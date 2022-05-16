ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Former U.S. Rep. Bacchus launches book on world trade

By Kevin Spear, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

In an age of pandemic disruption, supply-chain breakdowns and European war, world trade links must be re-imagined to take into account a modern, global economy, said former U.S. Rep. James Bacchus of Central Florida.

Bacchus will appear at the University of Central Florida’s downtown Orlando campus Tuesday to launch his book “Trade Links: New Rules for a New World” published by Cambridge University Press.

Bacchus was a reporter for the Sanford Herald from 1964 to 1968, a reporter and columnist in Florida and Washington, D.C. for the Orlando Sentinel from 1968 to 1973, and a spokesman and speechwriter for Gov. Reubin Askew from 1974 to 1976.

His career evolved further into politics, winning two terms as a Democratic congressman from districts spanning Orlando from Cape Canaveral in Brevard County. After that, Bacchus immersed himself in world trade and international affairs, including as founding judge and chief judge for the Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland.

Bacchus, a UCF professor of global affairs, explores modernizing the World Trade Organization for the 21st Century to confront climate change, pandemics and to promote sustainable development, while supporting free trade.

The event will be at the Dr. Phillips Academic Commons, Room 106/106A, from noon until 2 p.m. The nearest parking is at UCF’s Parramore Parking Garage, 323 N. Parramore Ave, Orlando.

kspear@orlandosentinel.com

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
