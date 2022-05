Four people facing criminal charges filed a class-action lawsuit Friday asserting the State of Oregon has failed to provide them and hundreds of others with court-appointed attorneys. The plaintiffs argue the state is committing a “clear violation of basic standards of justice” by not upholding the protections afforded to everyone under the U.S. and Oregon constitutions. Black defendants have been disproportionately harmed by the state’s failures, according to the lawsuit.

