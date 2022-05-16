Fallen police officers honored during Monday ceremony in Albany

ALBANY — Law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty both close to home and across the country were remembered during a Monday ceremony that included a final radio call, a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” and the playing of taps.

Representatives of officers who served with local police departments pinned flowers on wreaths representing fallen officers from the Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany and the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport Police Department.

“This is a tribute to those who make the ultimate sacrifice,” Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Willie Lockette, the featured speaker, said. “(They) may be fallen, but they are not forgotten.

“We’re here to honor the fallen and recognize their last full measure of sacrifice. We realize that no tribute is sufficient, no words are adequate to thank them for what they have done. Because of their sacrifices, our communities are safer places to live.”

While some law enforcement agencies in the country have generated anger in their communities, Lockette said he is thankful that is not the case here.

Locally, police officers serve on nonprofit boards, work as mentors and provide character-building by coaching young people, the chief judge of the Dougherty County Judicial Circuit said. They also protect the freedom cherished by Americans.

“Not only today, but every day, let us reflect on our freedoms,” Lockette said. “I commend and give great thanks to you, the men and women of law enforcement, who continue to serve with valor and sacrifice.

“Let us not forget our sense of safety, our sense of calm, depends on the sacrifices they make. As we move forward, let us give these brothers and sisters in arms (our efforts) that no more names will be added to this list of names.”

So far in 2022, two police officers in Georgia have died in the line of duty. Each year the local recognition is hosted by a different law enforcement agency, and on Monday it fell to the Dougherty County Police Department.

During the ceremony, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas signed a joint proclamation to recognize the fallen officers.

“What this means to me, we recognize all the officers who have sacrificed their lives to protect their community,” Dougherty Police Chief Kenneth Johnson said during an interview following the program. “We’re here not just for Dougherty County, but across the nation those who have given their lives in the line of duty.”