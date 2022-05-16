ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Fallen police officers honored during Monday ceremony in Albany

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oH6rL_0fg1IVjH00

ALBANY — Law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty both close to home and across the country were remembered during a Monday ceremony that included a final radio call, a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” and the playing of taps.

Representatives of officers who served with local police departments pinned flowers on wreaths representing fallen officers from the Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany and the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport Police Department.

“This is a tribute to those who make the ultimate sacrifice,” Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Willie Lockette, the featured speaker, said. “(They) may be fallen, but they are not forgotten.

“We’re here to honor the fallen and recognize their last full measure of sacrifice. We realize that no tribute is sufficient, no words are adequate to thank them for what they have done. Because of their sacrifices, our communities are safer places to live.”

While some law enforcement agencies in the country have generated anger in their communities, Lockette said he is thankful that is not the case here.

Locally, police officers serve on nonprofit boards, work as mentors and provide character-building by coaching young people, the chief judge of the Dougherty County Judicial Circuit said. They also protect the freedom cherished by Americans.

“Not only today, but every day, let us reflect on our freedoms,” Lockette said. “I commend and give great thanks to you, the men and women of law enforcement, who continue to serve with valor and sacrifice.

“Let us not forget our sense of safety, our sense of calm, depends on the sacrifices they make. As we move forward, let us give these brothers and sisters in arms (our efforts) that no more names will be added to this list of names.”

So far in 2022, two police officers in Georgia have died in the line of duty. Each year the local recognition is hosted by a different law enforcement agency, and on Monday it fell to the Dougherty County Police Department.

During the ceremony, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas signed a joint proclamation to recognize the fallen officers.

“What this means to me, we recognize all the officers who have sacrificed their lives to protect their community,” Dougherty Police Chief Kenneth Johnson said during an interview following the program. “We’re here not just for Dougherty County, but across the nation those who have given their lives in the line of duty.”

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Albany search warrant leads to forgery arrest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A search warrant that occurred on May 18 has led to a forgery arrest, according to the Albany Police Department. The search warrant happened in the 600 block of W 4th Avenue in reference to a forgery case. Police said Derrick Dyson, 26, was attempting to...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD investigating East Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in East Albany. The shooting happened at Pine Ridge Apartments after 1:30 p.m. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. Police report that the...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

24-year-old wanted by Albany Police Department

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the community's assistance locating 24-year-old Demarcus Shauntavious Mathis. Mathis is wanted for 2 counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of certain crimes. Police say Mathis stands at 5'08" and weighs 205 lbs. Anyone with any...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Forgery arrests in Albany

ALBANY, GA – Officers with the Albany Police Department executed a search warrant May 18 in the 600 block of W. 4th Avenue in reference to a forgery case. The APD reports that when their officers arrived on scene, Derrick Dyson, 26, was attempting to destroy evidence from the forgery cases. Dyson and Avn Williams, 25, were transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning. Officers were able to collect several pieces of evidence that lend credence to the accusation that Dyson and Williams were printing fictitious checks. Both were charged with multiple counts of Tampering With Evidence and Printing Fictitious Checks. Prior to the search, Dyson was wanted for an active warrant.
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Dougherty County, GA
State
Georgia State
Dougherty County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WALB 10

Recidivism impacting Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany and Dougherty County Law enforcement announced that they arrest the same people over and over again and it’s a crime problem that has the community concerned and perplexed. Officials say there has to be a better way to turn people from crime than sticking them...
ALBANY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Two suspects arrested in check forging case in Albany

ALBANY — Police in Albany made two arrests Wednesday in a check forging case. According to the Albany Police Department, officers arrived at a home on the 600 block of W 4h Ave. and found 26-year-old Derrick Dyson attempting to destroy evidence from the forgery cases. 26-year-old Derrick Dyson...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany man arrested in aggravated assault, robbery incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man has been arrested following an aggravated assault and robbery by force incident, according to the police department. Albany police said on Sunday, officers responded to a robbery by force at Big Daddy’s in the 300 block of East Oglethorpe around 3:40 a.m.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 arrested after ADDU search warrant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were arrested after drugs, firearms, along with cash were found during a search warrant, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). On Tuesday, the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) conducted a search warrant in the 2300 block of Sharon Drive. Police said the search came...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Police#Americans
wfxl.com

APD seeking suspect wanted for multiple offenses

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public's assistance locating 21-year-old Robert Lee Freeman. Freeman is wanted for reckless conduct, conspiracy to commit aggravated, 7-Counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during certain crimes. Freeman stands at 5'05" and weighs 117lbs. Anyone with any information...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany man wanted for robbery by sudden snatching

At 11:48 A.M. on May 18, Albany authorities responded to a robbery by sudden snatching in the 500 Block of N Slappey Blvd (Dollar Tree). A male victim told officers that he planned to meet Jordan Watkins in the Dollar Tree parking lot to sell an iPhone 8 Plus. The...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Lee deputies appeal for business burglar

LEESBURG, GA – Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office are hoping surveillance images of both a potential suspect and vehicle may help them solve a recent burglary case. The video provided is from early Saturday morning, May 14th outside the Georgia Electric Associates building on Veterinary Way...
LEESBURG, GA
13WMAZ

'It has become a warzone': Lake Wildwood residents want law enforcement presence after shooting

MACON, Ga. — Monday night, a house in Lake Wildwood got shot up. The people inside the home are OK, but folks living in the neighborhood are worried about their safety. For the second time this year, the peaceful neighborhood has experienced gun violence, and residents say they want answers. Bibb investigators say one house on Friar Tuck Lane has been shot at twice in 2022.
LAKE WILDWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WALB 10

2 arrested in Ocilla drug bust

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been arrested in a drug bust involving fentanyl-infused drugs, according to a Facebook post by the South Central Drug Task Force (SCDTF). On May 18, a search warrant was executed on the West side of Ocilla after agents developed probable cause that illegal drugs were being distributed from a home.
OCILLA, GA
CBS 42

Body recovered from Georgia river

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The body of a person who went missing in the Chattahoochee River Tuesday night has been recovered. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the male victim was found Thursday morning at the boat ramp behind the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Bryan has identified the victim as 44-year-old Scott Fuller, Jr. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
southgatv.com

Missing child sought in Albany

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are alerting the community to a missing 15 year old girl. She is identified as Kamia Davis, who was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts. Kamia is approximately 5’4 and 150 lbs. She has a box braid hairstyle and was last...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Coroner: Man, 30, dead after shooting at east Macon apartments

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said a 30-year-old man died in a shooting on Thursday. Coroner Jones said the man was shot multiple times at 720 Tidewater Circle, or River Park Apartments, in Macon. That apartment complex is located behind the Kroger off of Spring St.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man in custody after shooting at Macon convenience store

MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is in critical condition and another is in jail after a shooting early Thursday morning. According to a news release, it happened at the M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue around 2 a.m. Deputies got to the convenience store and found 23-year-old Jonas Walker...
MACON, GA
wfxl.com

APD seeking kidnapping and battery suspect

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public's help locating 32-year-old Demetrius Antonio Jones. Jones is wanted for kidnapping and battery. He stands at 5'09" and weighs 165lbs. Anyone with any information regarding Jones should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they can contact an...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
6K+
Followers
280
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy