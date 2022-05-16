ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Celtics’ Marcus Smart joins Heat’s Kyle Lowry on East finals injury watch

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

The Miami Heat are not alone with their injury concerns at point guard in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Boston Celtics announced Monday that Marcus Smart, winner of this season’s Defensive Player of the Year award, suffered a mid-foot sprain in Sunday’s Game 7 deciding victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks in the East semifinals.

Smart is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s 8:30 p.m. Game 1 against the Heat at FTX Arena, at the start of the best-of-seven series that will determine which team faces the Golden State Warriors or Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Smart, who took a hard fall during the first quarter of Sunday’s game but continued on, is “pretty tender and sore.”

Smart missed Game 2 of the Celtics’ series against the Bucks due to a quad contusion.

For their part, the Heat have the ongoing injury concern of the strained left hamstring that kept Kyle Lowry out of the final two games of the 4-2 second-round victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lowry, who has not played since May 8 and has missed five of the past seven games, again was limited to work on the side during the Heat’s Monday practice, later in the day formally listed as out for Tuesday night’s Game 1.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said there was no new update, but Heat forward Jimmy Butler said he remains optimistic, while also heartened by Lowry’s commitment to find a way to still have an impact.

“He’s smiling, knowing that he’s close to returning,” Butler said. “But he’s doing everything he can to get back, and he’s doing everything he can to make sure we’re all prepared in case he can’t go.”

That had Lowry not only conferring with Butler, but also with Heat playoff neophytes Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, who has been the replacement starting point guard.

“I think that’s the thing that shows who he is as a person, as a leader the most, is he wants myself to be successful, Gabe, Max, all the way down the line,” Butler said. “So as we’re studying film, he’s right next to us making sure everybody knows what’s going on.”

The Celtics had positive injury news Monday, with Udoka saying that center Robert Williams is fully cleared to play Tuesday. Williams, who has been limited by a knee issue since March, was available Sunday but did not play against the Bucks.

“He’s available, no minutes restriction,” Udoka said, with Williams out of the mix the final four games against Milwaukee. “I’m always going to be a little bit cautious with guys coming off a layoff without touching the court, but it’s a little bit different starting a new series as opposed to being injected into a Game 7 or Game 6 or whatever the case was before. But he’s available, looking better every day, and getting more confident in that.”

As for the rest of the Heat’s injury report, listed as questionable are Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain) and Vincent (hamstring strain), with all expected to play.

Summer plans

The Golden State Warriors on Monday formally announced that they will host a four-team summer league at the Chase Center ahead of the 30-team NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The Heat will play games on the Warriors’ court on July 2 against a similar group of young players and free agents from the Los Angeles Lakers, and then on July 3 against the summer roster of the Sacramento Kings.

The Las Vegas summer league then opens July 6.

Among potential members of the Heat’s summer roster are forward Haywood Highsmith, two-way players Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder, the player the Heat selects with the No. 27 pick in the June 23 NBA draft, members of this past season’s G League roster, and possibly center Omer Yurtseven.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Florida, MA
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Haywood Highsmith
Person
Mychal Mulder
Person
Javonte Smart
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Marcus Smart
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy