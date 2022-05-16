ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Chatbots better than humans for delivering bad news, study finds

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZSdY_0fg1GmHo00

More companies are using chatbots or other artificial intelligence to help people with customer service.

It turns out those bots may be better at delivering bad news than humans.

New research indicates people are more willing to make a bad deal with an A.I. chatbot than they are with a human agent.

"The A.I. is impartial," said Aaron Garvey, one of the authors of the research and a professor at the University of Kentucky's Gatton College of Business and Economics. "It doesn't have these human-like intentions, and these human-like intentions are what drive a lot of our responses in negotiations. We're trying to get in the mind of the other person and understand what's motivating them. We just don't ascribe that to A.I."

Garvey's research looked at two cases: One involved concert tickets. The other looked at rideshare prices.

"People took the ride to the restaurant and it was $15," Garvey said, "and then on the return ride, for the exact same distance, it was several times that amount."

In both instances, people were more tolerant of a bad deal from a chatbot.

"On the flip side," Garvey said, "if it's a really solid deal, and something you would normally be appreciative of, you're much more appreciative and grateful if it's coming from a human. You pretty much dismiss it if it comes from an A.I."

Those reactions may be one reason companies are shifting toward chatbots for bad news.

Garvey said it's important for everyone, as consumers, to be aware of what they're dealing with.

"Go in with that inference, 'OK, I might be dealing with an A.I., but there's probably somebody behind the scenes that's setting up the algorithm,'" Garvey said. "That's ultimately responsible for the offer that's coming to me. It's not necessarily an impartial, unintentional offer that's being handed to me by a computer. There is a human somewhere in the background."

Garvey believes this technology could branch out into the workplace.

As companies learn that people respond better to bad news from A.I. sources, they may choose to deliver pink slips or bad performance reviews via chatbot instead of in person.

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kentucky#Chatbots#A I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Internet
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy