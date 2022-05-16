ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland's Sen. Chris Van Hollen treated for minor stroke

 4 days ago
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland says he has suffered a minor stroke and is being treated at George Washington University Hospital.

The Democrat says he has been told there are no long-term effects or damage.

In a statement Sunday night, Van Hollen said he has been advised by doctors to remain under observation at the hospital for a few days out of an abundance of caution.

Van Hollen is the second Democratic senator to suffer a stroke in the past few months. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan was hospitalized earlier this year.

However, he recovered and returned to the Senate in March.

The Senate is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, which means every vote matters.

AFP

US lawmakers seek FBI probe into Palestinian journalist's death

More than 50 US lawmakers on Friday called on the FBI to investigate the killing in the West Bank of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, despite Israeli promises of a probe. Al Jazeera and Palestinians say Israeli forces killed Abu Akleh, a prominent journalist, as she covered an Israeli army raid in Jenin, in the north of the occupied West Bank.
CONGRESS & COURTS
