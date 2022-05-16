Virginia Man Caught Driving Drunk With 2-Year-Old In Backseat: Police

A Woodbridge man was driving drunk with a 2-year-old family member in the backseat, police said on Monday, May 16.

Officer stopped Danny Jose Sarabia, 39, on Thursday, May 12, after he ran a red light just after 11 p.m., Prince William County police said. After speaking with Sarabia, police determined he was driving drunk and took him into custody without incident. That's when they realized a 2-year-old boy was in the backseat of the car. The toddler was not secured in the seat. The police didn't say how they were related.

The child wasn't harmed, police said, and he was turned over to a family member.

Police charged Sarabia with felony child neglect, DUI, driving without a valid driver's license, and a traffic light violation. He is being held without bond.