Meghan Markle news – Prince Harry & Meg so unpopular ‘they’d be booed on balcony’ after ‘trashing’ monarchy

HATRED of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is now so strong that they'd be 'definitely be booed' if they took part in the Queen's balcony appearance during her Jubilee celebrations, an expert has claimed.

The couple have drawn great criticism in the last few years, particularly related to how their behaviour has impacted the Queen.

Though the duke and duchess came to the UK to visit the monarch and some family prior to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands last month, they spend most of their time in the US.

It seems they're part of the 'naughty royals' group of three - the two of them and Prince Andrew, causing many to wonder what would happen if they were to join the main family during the jubilee.

The Express ran a survey with their readers to find out if they'd be booed and the results are damning.

An astounding 87% (35,230) of readers responded yes, they would boo while only 12% (4,822) said no and a further 1% (593) admitted they weren't sure.

Express columnist, Carole Malone sparked the poll, writing: "comparisons will be made that [Meghan, Harry and Prince Andrew] have disgraced the Royal Family, trashed its reputation and hurt people who did nothing to deserve it.

"And it’s a good thing they won't be on the balcony – it might have been the first time ever that a royal has been booed by the crowds."

Meghan and Harry continue to show off their polo-fashion

The conversation of whether Meghan and Harry should or will return to the UK goes on.

While Harry is reportedly considering spending more time in the UK, his lifestyle with Meghan appears to be somewhat freeing.

Members of the Royal Family are expected to follow certain protocol for many things including the way they dress.

But Meghan has thrown caution to the wind as she attends yet another game of polo with her husband, Prince Harry, wearing little shorts. And social media users are in support.

Piers taunted by Denise Welch with a picture of Meghan

Piers Morgan’s been vocal about the end of his friendship with Meghan Markle.

During the pandemic though, Morgan and loose woman, Denise Welch, first came to blows when Morgan mentioned her name when talking about ‘covid deniers’.

At the time, he said: “Dumb, deluded and dangerous Covid-deniers like Denise Welch need to stop being given air time.”

Since then, the two have been at odds leading Welch to taunt Piers today on Loose Women with a picture of her with Meghan Markle.

Harry’s memoir is unlikely to be scathing

This Autumn is expected to bring us some interesting reads.

Prince Harry‘s autobiography is set to be released later this year in October or November.

It’s reportedly been expected to include damning details of the royal family, leaving many of them hot and bothered in anticipation.

But we’re now told it’s unlikely for it to be as scathing as we might expect.

Kinsey Schofield told the Express: “I am certainly surprised by the decision and it makes me feel like Prince Harry’s book isn’t the scathing tell-all we feared.”

She went on: “Perhaps it’s just a book about a man who learned to live and love after the death of his mother. I’ve always hoped that it was more of a motivational book than a hit piece.”

Meghan Markle dismisses half-sister’s claims

Markle’s half-sister has been very vocal about her dislike of the duchess.

Samantha Markle, the older half-sister of Meghan Markle, filed a defamation lawsuit earlier in the year.

The 57-year old filed in her complaint on March 3, that Meghan allegedly “published and disseminated false and malicious lies designed to destroy [her] reputation.”

On Friday, Meghan’s team filed a motion to dismiss the case.

It’s been reported Samantha Markle’s former legal team dropped her but she’s since been taken on by a new legal firm, the Ticktin Law Group. It is currently representing former US president Donald Trump.

Is it odd that we don’t see Lilibet and Archie?

The Sussexes rarely have their children out in public.

Some wonder why we don’t get to see Lilibet and Archie and suggest their absence from the public eye is odd, but it seems to be more of a problem in the US.

Royally Us host, Christina Garibaldi spoke about Meghan and Harry being choosy with what they share.

She said: “they’re [Harry and Meghan] very protective of their children, which I totally understand, but if you are gonna give us some of that, shouldn’t you give us a little bit of that””

Lida Citroen agreed: “It feels odd in this country [the US] when our kids are all over social media, in the most part.

“We’d love to see them as a family”

Meghan and Harry ‘would never shine’ in UK

A royal commentator has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would “never shine” as full-time working members of the Royal Family.

This would be down to the Firm’s structure.

Royal author Ian Lloyd, the author of the biography ‘The Queen: 70 Chapters in the Life of Elizabeth II’, told Express.co.uk: “The problem with being the second is that you grow up with your sibling and you are equal – Diana treated Harry and William as equals, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth treated Elizabeth and Margaret like equals when they were children.

“But then what happens is that when the older one becomes sovereign or the heir it feels the second sibling more or less disappears.”

Speaking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s possible future position within the Firm, Lloyd added: “There is no obvious role and I think Meghan thought she could come in and make a role and sort of take on the Royal Family but the Palace and the organisation won’t do that.

“They only ever support the heir and spare, so Meghan and Harry would never shine in this country.”

Harry and Meghan ‘concerned’ about Archie & Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan have revealed they are “concerned” about Archie and Lilibet being “digital experiments” in a “world of hatred and harm”.

It came as the Duke of Sussex today helped to launch an “online safety toolkit” for children.

Harry spoke at the online event titled Making Child Online Safety a Reality with young people around the world - and shared his fears in regard to his kids.

The Duke told those tuned in that he hopes 18-month-old Lilbet and Archie, three, will “never have to experience the internet as it exists now”.

The dad-of-two explained: “As parents, my wife and I are concerned about the next generation growing up in a world where they are treated as digital experiments for companies to make money and where things like hatred and harm are somehow normalised.”

It is not known whether Harry received a fee for his appearance, but experts have previously said they could be earning upwards of a million pounds per speech after they signed up with an elite agency.

Queen fights back tears as she watches granddaughter’s touching tribute

The Queen appeared to fight back tears as she watched her granddaughter’s touching tribute to Prince Philip at the Platinum Jubilee.

The monarch was treated to a spectacular night of performances on Sunday to mark her historic Platinum Jubilee.

While the 96-year-old smiled and enjoyed much of the show, she had a noticeable sombre moment when her 18-year-old granddaughter Lady Louise drove Philip’s carriage around the arena.

Lady Louise, who is the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, took part in the grand finale of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The Queen’s eyes glistened with tears as she watched the procession, which had become a favourite pastime of her late husband, who died last year at the age of 99.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, represented Britain at several world and European carriage driving championships during his lifetime after he stopped playing polo.

Prince William booed by FA CUp fans left the prince in tears

A surprising moment during the FA Cup Final saw the Prince booed as he took to the pitch.

Prince William, who is the president of The FA (football association), took to the pitch to greet and shake hands with the players but was met with jeering and boos.

The final took place at Wembley between Chelsea and Liverpool football clubs.

It’s not clear why people took to booing, but it continued throughout the national anthem and the Christian hymn, Abide With Me.

The Duke of Cambridge was later seen wiping his face, seemingly brought to tears by the incident.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s luxury California mansion DOUBLES in value

Prince Harry and Meghan have earned a staggering £12 million in the past two years - by doing nothing more than staying at home.

Their luxury Montecito mansion, which they bought for £11.93 million ($14.6 million) in June 2020, has more than doubled in value in only 23 months.

The 18,671 sq ft home in oceanside Montecito, which boasts nine bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, is now valued at £23,960,720 ($29,350,320) million by property website Redfin - meaning Meghan and Harry would make £12 million if they sold today.

Rival website Zillow puts the value of Harry and Meghan’s home at £21.6 million ($26,485,500), but claim it could fetch as much as £30 million ($36.81m)

Sitting on 7.4 acres with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, their home in the exclusive celebrity enclave boasts a private cinema, gym, spa and wine cellar.

It has a pub games room, swimming pool and separate guesthouse where Meghan’s mother Doria stays when she visits from her home in Los Angeles, 90 miles to the south of Montecito.

"Property prices have soared in the past 18 months, and show no sign of stopping," a local luxury estate agent told The Sun.

"Harry and Meghan only had to sit back and watch their home’s value sky-rocket."

Meghan's announcement outshone by Kate and William

Meghan and Harry confirm another new venture in the US.

The couple hope to work to increase financial support for new and expectant mothers in the US.

Meghan's statement read "Families everywhere, and especially working moms, are asked to shoulder so much.

"Today, we're sending a message that childcare isn't just a community imperative — it's a business imperative. Creating a stronger workforce starts with meeting the needs of families."

But the William and Kate also shared a statement today raising awareness for mental health. In their joint statement, they said: "We can all feel lonely sometimes… we can feel it for many different reasons.

"If you think someone you know might be feeling lonely, just give them a ring, send them a text or knock on the door."

Harry and Meghan still trying to make a life in California

While the Sussexes left the UK a long time ago, they haven't yet settled into life on the West Coast.

When Meghan and Harry first moved back to the US, they were given a place to stay by friend and award winning director, Tyler Perry

Since then, the pandemic hit and Meghan got pregnant again before giving birth to Lilibet.

Now, a family of four, the Sussexes reportedly have yet t o find their footing.

Meghan and Harry aren't wanted by the British public

The Daily Express ran a survey to find out if they would be booed if they appeared with the rest of the family.

During the Queen's birthday each year, the Royal Family typically congregate on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Meghan and Harry are flying their family over from the US for the Queen's Platinum jubilee celebrations, but they won't be on the balcony.

And good thing too - according the the Daily Express, they'd be booed if they were there.

The survey showed an overwhelming 87% of people would definitely boo. Only 1% of people said they weren't sure if they'd boo, while the remaining pitiful 4,822 people, out of a total 40,645, said they wouldn't.

Meghan and Harry should be allowed to be part-time royals

As we enter a time of change, the role of Harry and Meghan is being called into question.

The time for Prince Charles to take to the throne will likely not be far from now.

Many predict it won't be long for Prince William to then succeed him, and in recent years, Meghan and Harry have forced questions to be asked about the royal family suggesting change is required.

But now, as they prepare to return to the UK for the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations, many wonder of they should be able to take on some of the royal family responsibilities, making them 'part-time royals.'

The express has launched a poll - take your vote. Should they be allowed to be 'part-time royals'?

Prince Charles need Meghan and Harry

The Queen turning 96 has led many to talk of Prince Charles taking the throne.

As the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend draws closer, the subject of Prince Charles taking the throne keeps coming up.

But with things changing, there's worry he doesn't have the image required to stay popular.

Tina Brown suggests he needs Meghan and Harry to improve his image and stay youthful: "My guess is Charles is really going to want them back - sort of need them back actually.

"They had a young appeal that was very, very potent in the country."

James Corden told to stay in the the US

It's known James Corden and Prince Harry are good friends.

Corden recently announced his intent to return to the UK to spend more time with family.

He's spoken publicly about his friendship with Prince Harry and in the wake of quitting the Late Late Show, how 'brave' his friend is.

Unfortunately, this has backfired for the comedian the UK loves to hate. After saying he would 'always be in Meghan and Harry's corner', Martin Daubney, deputy leader of the Reclaim party, tweeted: "Please stay in their corner in the USA. Yours, Britain."