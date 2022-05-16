Reba McEntire Is Joining The Cast Of ‘Big Sky’ For Season 3

On the heels of Yellowstone’s success, Big Sky has quickly become a fan favorite, as it’s a combination of crime and drama, mixed with the gorgeous views of the state of Montana.

It’s based off the books by C.J. Box, as it follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), as they investigate local crimes in Big Sky country.

With that being said, the series is making quite an addition to the cast, as no other than Reba McEntire is joining the crew for season three.

According to Deadline , Reba will play Sunny Brick, the “mercurial matriarch of the Brick family, who own a successful outfitter that has an infamous history of customers gone missing.”

McEntire will join Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, as new series regulars in Season 3.

This, of course, is nowhere near Reba’s first rodeo as an actress/producer, as she has been involved in 11 movies, and even had her own comedy TV show, Reba.

If you’re unfamiliar with Big Sky, check out the trailer: