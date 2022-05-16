ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reba McEntire Is Joining The Cast Of ‘Big Sky’ For Season 3

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago

On the heels of Yellowstone’s success, Big Sky has quickly become a fan favorite, as it’s a combination of crime and drama, mixed with the gorgeous views of the state of Montana.

It’s based off the books by C.J. Box, as it follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), as they investigate local crimes in Big Sky country.

With that being said, the series is making quite an addition to the cast, as no other than Reba McEntire is joining the crew for season three.

According to Deadline , Reba will play Sunny Brick, the “mercurial matriarch of the Brick family, who own a successful outfitter that has an infamous history of customers gone missing.”

McEntire will join Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, as new series regulars in Season 3.

This, of course, is nowhere near Reba’s first rodeo as an actress/producer, as she has been involved in 11 movies, and even had her own comedy TV show, Reba.

If you’re unfamiliar with Big Sky, check out the trailer:

Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Star Speaks out on Firing

Chicago Fire fans will always remember the loss of firefighter-turned-paramedic Peter Mills. The character, played by Charlie Barnett, was written out of the show in 2015. As it turns out, he was fired from the NBC hit series. And it was not an easy idea to grasp for Barnett, who now admits being let go took its toll on the actor. "I really was sad to be let go," he told Digital Spy in a recent interview. "It broke me for quite a long time." Mills was written off the show near the conclusion of Season 3.
TV & VIDEOS
