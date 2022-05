Two special guests were in attendance for Primus's performance in Toronto Friday night: Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. Primus played the entirety of Rush's 1977 album A Farewell to Kings at the show, and yesterday Lee shared a photo on his Instagram featuring himself, Lifeson and the members of Primus backstage describing the event. "On Friday night we had the joyful experience of reuniting with our grand pals from [Primus] … Les, Ler, Herb and their gang," Lee wrote.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO