Sean Payton to Join Fox Studio Show in 2022, per Report

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The former Saints coach is ready for the broadcasting world.

Four months after stepping away from coaching, Sean Payton is ready to come back into the world of the NFL. This time, he’ll do it from a TV studio.

The former Saints coach will reportedly join the Fox broadcast team for the 2022 season, according to ProFootballTalk ‘s Mike Florio . It’s believed that Payton will serve as a fill-in for Jimmie Johnson on Fox’s NFL Sunday crew on weeks when Johnson is out. Payton was also reportedly involved in talks to join Amazon’s NFL team.

Payton was linked to several coaching jobs this offseason, including the Dolphins and Cowboys. The 58-year-old spent 15 years at the helm in New Orleans, guiding the Saints to nine playoff appearances and a win in Super Bowl XLIV.

The Payton news comes one day after reports surfaced that former Saints quarterback Drew Brees was leaving his role as analyst for NBC . Brees later refuted that claim, saying that his future plans were undecided and that he may even return to the playing field.

