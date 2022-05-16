ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights Fire Coach Peter DeBoer After Missing Playoffs

By Zach Koons
 4 days ago

Vegas announced the news on Monday after falling short of expectations this season.

After missing out on the playoffs for the first time in franchise history this season, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Monday the team has fired coach Peter DeBoer.

“We would like to thank Pete DeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights over the past three seasons,” McCrimmon said in a statement . “Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we’ve witnessed since our franchise entered the NHL. After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season.”

DeBoer was hired as the second coach in franchise history after taking over for Gerard Gallant in the middle of the 2019–20 season. He went on to post a record of 98–50–12 during his three seasons in Vegas, leading the Golden Knights to the the Western Conference finals in 2020 and the West semifinals in 2021. Vegas failed to make the Stanley Cup Finals during DeBoer’s time at the helm.

This season, the Golden Knights struggled to stay healthy, as injuries plagued the lineup throughout the campaign. Vegas managed to amass a record of 43–31–8 for a total of 94 points, but came up four points short of a spot in the postseason.

Deboer, 53, was in charge of his fourth team after stints with the Panthers, Devils and Sharks. As an NHL coach, he possesses a 513–379–123 overall record.

