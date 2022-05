Easy Home Recipe: Guacamole

Here’s what you need:

Avocados: always opt for the ripe ones

always opt for the ripe ones Onion: yellow onions are preferred, but you can’t go wrong with red ones

yellow onions are preferred, but you can’t go wrong with red ones Tomatoes: Choose Roma tomatoes which are less juicy. No one wants a watery guac.

Choose Roma tomatoes which are less juicy. No one wants a watery guac. Cilantro: finely chopped

finely chopped Jalapeno: you can also use serrano pepper for a little extra heat.

you can also use serrano pepper for a little extra heat. Garlic: a clove or two - just to add that extra layer of flavors

a clove or two - just to add that extra layer of flavors Lime: freshly squeezed is a must.

freshly squeezed is a must. Salt: A pinch of salt brings it all together.

How to make it:

It is the dip of the Americas. Probably the most popular dip ever originates from Mexico, and we all love it so much, there is even (an unofficial) National Guacamole Day (September 16). As you may know, there are numerous ways of making it, there is no wrong way (I hope you sense a BUT here…) but, authentic guac is plain and simple, with no extra ingredients.And yes, it sounds like a first-world problem, we get it, but picking a ripe and ready-to-go avocado is a real struggle. They are so delicate, and the window period when it is the best to use is so narrow. It boils down to this: not yet, not yet, not yet…sorry too late! So, how do you know when it’s the right time? Here’s a tip: Check for ripeness by gently pressing the outside of the avocado. If it feels too stiff, too firm, the avocado is not ripe yet.If it feels too mushy, it may be too ripe and not good. In this case, taste test first before using.Slice three avocados in halves, remove the pit and scoop them into a bowl. Use a fork to mash it and add the finely chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno, and garlic. Add a splash of freshly squeezed lime, and some salt. Voila! That’s it! Guacamole is best when served and consumed immediately. It can last up to three days if properly stored in a fridge. Cover the guac leftover with a plastic wrap, remove all the excess air by gently pressing it down, so the dip does not turn brown. And it will stay green. Oh and a quick side note on why it is so good for us: the avocado itself is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are the best fats we can have. And having all that goodness with other super tasty fresh and healthy ingredients just makes it a match made in heaven. Holy Guacamole, it is good! Follow us: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theurbanmenu_sd/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theurbanmenu

The post Easy Home Recipe: Guacamole appeared first on The Urban Menu .