Easy Home Recipe: Guacamole
It is the dip of the Americas. Probably the most popular dip ever originates from Mexico, and we all love it so much, there is even (an unofficial) National Guacamole Day (September 16). As you may know, there are numerous ways of making it, there is no wrong way (I hope you sense a BUT here…) but, authentic guac is plain and simple, with no extra ingredients.
Here’s what you need:
- Avocados: always opt for the ripe ones
- Onion: yellow onions are preferred, but you can’t go wrong with red ones
- Tomatoes: Choose Roma tomatoes which are less juicy. No one wants a watery guac.
- Cilantro: finely chopped
- Jalapeno: you can also use serrano pepper for a little extra heat.
- Garlic: a clove or two - just to add that extra layer of flavors
- Lime: freshly squeezed is a must.
- Salt: A pinch of salt brings it all together.
How to make it:Slice three avocados in halves, remove the pit and scoop them into a bowl. Use a fork to mash it and add the finely chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeno, and garlic. Add a splash of freshly squeezed lime, and some salt. Voila! That’s it! Guacamole is best when served and consumed immediately. It can last up to three days if properly stored in a fridge. Cover the guac leftover with a plastic wrap, remove all the excess air by gently pressing it down, so the dip does not turn brown. And it will stay green. Oh and a quick side note on why it is so good for us: the avocado itself is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are the best fats we can have. And having all that goodness with other super tasty fresh and healthy ingredients just makes it a match made in heaven. Holy Guacamole, it is good! Follow us: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theurbanmenu_sd/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theurbanmenu
