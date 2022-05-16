ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, LA

Iris 'Faye' Owen Anderson

By Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaye, age 80, joined her husband in Heaven on Saturday, May 14, 2022. She was a resident of Albany, LA. Faye was happiest taking care of her family and took pride in being a...

Dorothy Pearl Starkey

Dorothy, age 80, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was a resident of Loranger, LA. who lived in Albany, LA for over 30 years. Dorothy started working at the tender age of 15, by waiting tables at Middendorf’s Restaurant. For years she was their premier waitress who patrons asked for by name. Later in life she worked as a caregiver in the Medical field, putting her whole heart into caring for each and every one of her patients. Dorothy was an avid reader and loved gardening. She was always in her yard tending to her beautiful flowers. Dorothy was a people person; she never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and great-grandmother that will forever be missed.
ALBANY, LA
Gerry Jane Abney Dirmann

Gerry Jane Abney Dirmann, age 93, entered into eternal rest on May 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by loved ones. Born to Stephen Abney and Margaret Cahill Abney on June 4, 1928, Gerry was a lifelong resident of Abita Springs, Louisiana. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Jane de Chantal where she was baptized, confirmed and married in her Catholic faith. Following her graduation from Lyon High School in Covington, Gerry married the love of her life, Joseph Michael Dirmann, and began her rewarding and most fulfilling career as a dedicated homemaker. Gerry and Joe were blessed with four children who they lovingly raised within the shadows of her childhood home.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
Lillian Rushing Danna

Lillian Rushing Danna, a resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born December 25, 1928 in Independence, LA and was 93 years of age. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Independence, Independence Chapter #247 Order of the Eastern Star, and American Legion Auxillary Post #109. She is survived her by daughter, Janice Brooks; granddaughter, Heather; and great-granddaughter, Jordan. Preceded in death by her husband, Dominick Danna; brother, Willie Rushing; sister, Vinie Rushing Danna; and son-in-law, Jordan “Jack” Brooks, Jr. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 10:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Friday, May 20, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Mitch Williams. Interment Colonial Mausoleum, Independence, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Irreiadne Kyra LeGlue

“You will always be Mommy and Daddy’s baby! We needed you, but God needed you more. Fly high, our little flamingo!”. Irreiadne Kyra LeGlue, infant daughter of Justin and Kristin LeGlue, was born a sleeping angel on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa, Louisiana. She was delivered at 35 weeks at 7:54 P.M. weighing 7lb, 9.7oz, 20in. Though Irreiadne didn’t get the chance to take her first breath, our angel baby girl was so incredibly loved, and she touched our lives forever and the lives of others.
BOGALUSA, LA
Albany, LA
Louisiana Obituaries
Betty L. Blades

Betty L. Blades passed from this earth on May 15, 2022. Betty was born in Lynn, Alabama to Lawson Tigner and Josie Reeves Tigner on October 21, 1942. Betty grew up in Kentwood, LA and graduated from Kentwood High School in 1960. After marriage she spent most of her adult life in New Orleans, having worked for Winn Dixie for 35 years. She retired to Tickfaw in 1990. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Ozel Pendley, sister, Faye Price and grandson Barry Hirsch. She is survived by her twin sister Martha Wall, her daughter, Vicki Hirsch, son Michael Blades, four grandsons Jonathan, Phillip, Sandy and Jason Blades, and the love of her life her granddaughter, Bobbie Jean Hirsch. Visitation is at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 11:00AM until Memorial Services at 1:00PM on Friday, May 20, 2022. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
LYNN, AL
Ronnie Young Ridgdell

Ronnie Young Ridgdell passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 78. He was born on Tuesday, July 6, 1943 in Madisonville, Louisiana to the late Jeanette Fridge and the late Owen Ridgdell. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Ronnie is survived by...
HAMMOND, LA
Loretta Shelton

Loretta Shelton passed from this life on May 15, 2022 at the age of 91. She was born July 6, 1930 in Plaquemine, LA to Ira and Helena (Bourgoyne) Bourgoyne. Loretta was well regarded for her dressmaking ad jeweling skill. She made dresses and costumes for Mardi Gras balls for over 40 years. Loretta loved family, friends, traveling and wine. She had a great sense of humor and always said, “never stop laughing”.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Garrett Jules "Bubba" Soileau

Garrett, of Holden, LA., passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the age of 67. As a long-time resident of Holden, Garrett was a close friend to his neighbors. They enjoyed many good times together on the Tickfaw River, grilling, watching football games and having holiday parties. Garrett loved making people laugh and never met a stranger. He had a great love and knowledge of music, Louisiana history, fishing, and raising beef cattle, but his happiest times were spent with his family and friends.
HOLDEN, LA
Jimmy Stewart
David Owen
Ted D Goggins

Ted D. Goggins, 62, a resident of Tangipahoa, LA, passed away on May 7, 2022. Funeral Service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Quinn Chapel AME Church in Tangipahoa, LA.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
Bobbie Boyd

Bobbie Jean Boyd Byrd, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was a native of Sandy Hook, MS, and a resident of Bogalusa, LA. In 1953, Bobbie married the love of her life, William “Sonny” Byrd and they were married for over 63 years. In 1969, Bobbie and her family moved to Ocean Springs, MS and worked several years in the family flooring business. Bobbie and Sonny returned to Bogalusa, LA after their retirement.
BOGALUSA, LA
Paulette Boykins

Paulette Boykins, a resident of Franklinton, Louisiana, and a native of Independence, Louisiana, passed away on May 15, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family. The family asks that you all keep them in your prayers and thoughts during their time of bereavement. Visitation. Saturday, May 21, 2022. 9:00...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Carolyn Young

Carolyn Young, 69, a resident of Tickfaw, LA, passed away on May 13, 2022. Services at Macedonia Baptist Church, 910 E. Park Ave., Hammond, LA. Visitation on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral: Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment in Holly Gardens Cemetery.
TICKFAW, LA
Jerry D. Harris III

Jerry D. Harris, III, 54, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on May 1, 2022. Funeral service at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
HAMMOND, LA
Anita Goodman Barfield

Anita Goodman Barfield entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 16, 1938, in New Albany, Indiana to Ferdinand and Catherine Goodman. At a young age her family moved to Baton Rouge where Anita graduated from Redemptorist High School and attended LSU where she met the love of her life, Bill Barfield.
COVINGTON, LA
Althea Crowe Magee

Althea Crowe Magee, a life-long resident of Franklinton, LA, passed from her earthly life to eternal life on May 18, 2022. Born to Arie Melissa Crowe and Norvel Archie Crowe on June 20, 1927, she was one month shy of celebrating her 95th birthday. “Miss Althea” grew up in Franklinton, LA, attending Washington Parish public schools. She was remembered by her peers as a skilled basketball player at Franklinton High School, from which she graduated in 1945. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University, then married her sweetheart, Bobby Magee. The two of them worked side-by-side at their businesses, Magee-Pettit Firestone, then Magee Motors, as they raised their six children. A founding and charter member of Bowling Green School and Hillcrest Baptist Church, Althea worked tirelessly with both organizations, serving as a member of the church hostess committee (kitchen crew) with her dear friends for nearly 50 years. Althea was a long-time member of the Winterset Club, lending her creative talents (and her children) to many fair floats through the years. She was an accomplished seamstress and gardener. She also loved baking, playing piano, working in service to her church, and entertaining her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her gentle servant’s heart.
FRANKLINTON, LA
Glorioso, Kuehn battle for a pair of 74s on final day of Regionals

BRYAN, Texas – Logan Kuehn and Grayson Glorioso both battled to shoot 74 for the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team Wednesday during the final round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Golf Regionals in Bryan, Texas at Traditions Club (par-72, 7,146 yards). Kuehn, a senior, opened the...
BRYAN, TX
Obituaries
Lions fall in tournament opener

HAMMOND, La. – The No. 2-seeded Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team dropped its opening-round game Thursday in the Southland Conference Tournament, 6-5, to No. 7-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. A three-run first inning staked the Islanders (27-26) to a lead they never relinquished.
HAMMOND, LA
Juvenile arrested for vehicle burglary in Amite

On May 17, 2022, at 7:29 a.m., the Amite City Police Department responded to the 500 block of North First Street in reference to a vehicle burglary in progress. The resident, observed a black male juvenile at the passenger side of the homeowner’s vehicle with the door open. When the suspect saw the resident coming outside, the suspect fled towards the Tangipahoa Parish Fair grounds then into a wooded area.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Alligator disrupts first hour exams at Slidell High Tuesday

Imagine sitting in class for your first hour exam and you look out of your classroom window and spot a four-and-a-half-foot alligator!. That is exactly what happened this morning at Slidell High School. Around 10 a.m., Slidell Police School Resource Officer (SRO) Bridie Stevens was alerted of an alligator that somehow made its way onto the school campus. Officer Stevens, along with SRO Sergeant Jeff Kahrs, contained the gator and had a 30-minute standoff before Slidell Police Animal Control arrived.
SLIDELL, LA

