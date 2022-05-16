Evidence that omicron strains BA.4 and BA.5 are in Minnesota

The COVID saga may be writing its next chapter as two of the newer members of the omicron family may already be in Minnesota.

Known as BA.4 and BA.5, the omicron subvariants are quickly evolving into the dominant forms of omicron in South Africa and Portugal, prompting the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control to become the first public health agency to identify BA.4 and BA.5 as variants of concern.

A spokesperson from the Minnesota Department of Health told Bring Me The News that genomic sequencing has not produced confirmed samples of BA.4 or BA.5 in Minnesota, but "there has been evidence of BA.4/BA.5 in Met Council wastewater samples."

The Met Council's wastewater project found the presence of BA.4 and perhaps BA.5 in its April 29 sample collection, and on May 13 said: "We think they’re there, but at concentrations too low to measure accurately."

BA.4 and BA.5 are believed to be more contagious, which has been a common theme among omicron mutations that seemingly are getting better at evading natural and vaccine immunity.

"The currently observed growth advantage for BA.4 and BA.5 is likely due to their ability to evade immune protection induced by prior infection and/or vaccination, particularly if this has waned over time," the European CDC warned.

Disease severity doesn't appear to be any worse with BA.4 and BA.5, according to experts, and vaccines remain effective at significantly reducing the chances of serious illness from them. But as the European CDC notes, their ability to maneuver successfully into the body and cause infection, coupled with extreme transmissibility, could send more countries sliding to "some level of increased hospital and ICU admissions."

Minnesota is currently experiencing increasing cases, which are attributable to the other omicron subvariants, BA.2 and BA.2.12.1. What's unclear is if BA.4 and BA.5 can evade immunity from people recently infected with BA.2 or BA.2.12.1.