Shelby boys track and field star Rhett Reynolds voted SBLive’s Montana High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Shelby boys track and field star Rhett Reynolds for being voted SBLive’s Montana High School Athlete of the Week for May 2-8!

Congratulations to Shelby boys track and field star Rhett Reynolds for being voted SBLive’s Montana High School Athlete of the Week for May 2-8!

The senior leapt a state-best this spring of six feet, nine inches in the high jump at the BHM Meet.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivemt.

—

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 2-8:

Jackson Triepke, Hellgate boys track and field : Tied for the win in the 1,600 meters at the Archie Roe meet in a state-best this spring of 4:15.04.

Sam Ells, Glacier boys track and field : Tied for the win in the 1,600 meters at the Archie Roe meet in a state-best this spring of 4:15.04.

Kensey May, Hellgate girls track and field : Ran a state-best this spring, and personal record, 5:01.45 in the 1,600 meters at the Archie Roe meet.

Odessa Zentz, Helena girls track and field : Ran a state-best 57.00 seconds in the 400 meters, a personal best, to win a tri-team meet.

Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip girls track and field : At the Al Walker Memorial, sent the shotput a personal record and state best 44 feet, 10 inches.

Daeja Fike, Laurel girls track and field : Threw the javelin state-best 143-11 at the Midland Roundtable Top 10 meet.

Piper Chartier, Skyview softball : Had a huge game in a 16-14 come-from-behind victory over Great Falls, hitting two home runs as part of her four hits and tallying five RBI.

Rylie Schlepp, Helena softball : Threw a complete game, striking out 15, to beat Flathead 11-2 and complete a three-game winning week for Helena.

Taiya Gaptill, Hardin girls tennis : Won both of her No. 1 singles matches at the Mayfair Invitational on Saturday, beating Dillon’s Emma Mitchell 6-4, 4-6 (8); and Havre’s Rayna Johnson 7-6 (7-3), 6-3.