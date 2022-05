Female referees are to officiate at a men’s World Cup for the first time, Fifa has confirmed, with three female assistant referees joining them. In a breakthrough for gender equality within football, Stéphanie Frappart of France, Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan have been included on the list of 36 referees who will take the field in Qatar in November and December.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO