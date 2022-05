For as hard as the Carolina Hurricanes tried to pack the PNC Arena in Raleigh with their own fans for game one of their second round series against the New York Rangers, Rangers fans were able to get into the building. The Hurricanes set up their ticketing system so that any tickets purchased using a credit card with a postal code outside the immediate area would be automatically refunded. There were some blue jerseys in the audience anyway, including one the New York Rangers Twitter account decided to highlight.

