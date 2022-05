As we continue to track the latest batch of Penn State players to turn pro in the early days of their respective NFL careers, one former Nittany Lion has officially closed the book on his. Jack Crawford, a former defensive lineman for the Nittany Lions, announced his retirement from football on Tuesday. “Ater 10 seasons in the NFL, I know my time has come to step away from the game and close the chapter of my life in the league,” Crawford said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. Crawford is from London, England and he moved to the United States...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO