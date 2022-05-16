ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Dance legend Alonzo King: ‘People think of love as a sentiment but it’s a force’

By Lyndsey Winship
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6G77_0fg0yArv00

During the endless screen time of 2020’s lockdown, a series of dance films cut through the digital noise . There Is No Standing Still, the films by US choreographer Alonzo King , found dancers embedded in their environments, dancing in woods and gardens, on mountains and beaches, against urban concrete in the San Francisco sun. Their movements were arresting, with exquisite technical abilities and copious soul.

For King, it was a return to the source. “Nature is everything,” he says. “That’s the first pirouette: in whirlpools and eddies and the Earth on its axis going round the sun. The rising and falling, the mechanics and physics, it’s all in ballet. People think ballet started with Catherine de’ Medici – no, it’s much deeper than that.”

King has the reputation of a sage. His deep, warm voice and unhurried delivery draw you in and the same qualities of integrity and gravity are in his dance. The multi-award-winner has been creating work for his company, Lines Ballet , since 1982, as well as choreographing for American Ballet Theatre, Ballett Frankfurt, Les Ballets de Monte Carlo, Royal Swedish Ballet and others. But you can count on one hand the times his work has been staged in the UK.

One young dancer greatly affected by King’s teaching was Benoit Swan Pouffer , now artistic director of Rambert. Pouffer performed in the original cast of King’s Following the Subtle Current Upstream in 2000, and has now brought King to London to stage that work with Rambert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRZDS_0fg0yArv00
‘These works are really thought structures. They’re treatises’ … Rambert’s Max Day, Guillaume Quéau and Jonathan Wade in Following the Subtle Current Upstream. Photograph: Camilla Greenwell

In a studio on the south bank of the Thames, dancers strip off their layers ready to run through its steps. Music by tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain strikes up through the speakers, and on the floor clear geometry gives way to scrolling turns and movement thick and smooth as pulling toffee. The company dance with self-possession. It’s abstract, but not meaningless. “What people call abstract is based on some idea that’s so large you have to put it into symbols, just like in algebra,” says King. “These works are really thought structures. They’re treatises.”

King’s choreography is rooted in ballet but draws on a wealth of other ways of moving and looking at the world. He trained at New York’s leading ballet schools but his first teacher was his mother. “She was an amateur, and she moved beautifully. I would just watch her and be in awe … She liked to be ‘in’ the music instead of ‘on’ it.” Watching her, and dancing with her, “dimmed the outside world”, he says.

My father practised what he believed in. There was no separation between what he spoke and how he lived

Alonzo King

His father, Slater King, was president of the Albany Movement, a civil rights coalition in Georgia. Martin Luther King (no relation) and Malcolm X were visitors to the house. “Because my father was a successful businessman, he helped a lot of organisations and put a lot of people through school. He practised what he believed in. There was no separation between what he spoke and how he lived. That is inspiring and intimidating.”

“As a kid, when you’re around that kind of power and energy, wow, it’s deep,” he says. But it wasn’t just politicians passing through his house. “There were also musicians, singers, dancers, from all different cultures,” says King. “I remember some Ethiopian women teaching me dances, and sculptors carving, and musicians playing their instruments.”

By comparison, school seemed boring, but a few teachers in dance and theatre brought their subjects to life. “You didn’t have to idle and daydream. You were actually living instead of disappearing [into your head] in order to feel something.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beTZm_0fg0yArv00
‘This is a life of service’ … Rambert dancer Comfort Kondehson in Following the Subtle Current Upstream. Photograph: Camilla Greenwell

Politics has stayed with him and his family – his cousin is Baroness Oona King . Even though King doesn’t make dance with overt messages, he would absolutely say his work is political. It’s about how you carry yourself through life, how you treat other people. “The bottom line is character,” he says, meaning that when you see conscientiousness and love, humility and sincerity on stage, “that will blow you away, more than any execution of skill”.

“The first thing about someone’s movement is: is there truth?” says King. “That means not only is it technically accurate, but where is it coming from and what is it saying?” He likens it to faking a smile: moving muscles without inhabiting a true feeling. “Oftentimes when people are talking about peace, they’re yelling and screaming,” he says. “How can you talk about peace when there’s no internal peace? We have a lot of war inside ourselves and that’s why we put it in the outside world … If you want to change the world, change yourself.”

King sounds more like a spiritual leader than a dance-maker. “The antidote to hatred is love,” he says, and you find yourself nodding and silently vowing to be a better person. “People think of love as a sentiment, but it’s a force and a power.” He talks about a solo, one dancer supported by three others, “going through the difficulty of obstacles and the fire that we all have to confront, and whether we know it or not there are invisible forces that support us”.

King’s dances aim to show people transforming, connecting and embodying a higher ideal about how to be. “This is a life of service,” he says of the dancer’s vocation, and it doesn’t sound lofty or luvvie, just truthful. “When you go to see someone on stage, you want them to inspire you into living a richer, fuller, more committed life,” he says. “Dance in its ultimate sense is showing you how life can be lived.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Studio#Ballet Company#Dances#Lines Ballet#American Ballet Theatre#Swedish
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

281K+
Followers
71K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy