Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Her Priorities Following AEW Departure

By Marco Rovere
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an exclusive interview with People.com, Brandi Rhodes spoke about her current priorities after leaving AEW with her husband Cody earlier this year. With her husband working as an Executive Vice President of AEW, Brandi worked as a Chief Brand Officer for the company and both were an integral part of...

www.wrestlinginc.com

