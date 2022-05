VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a child luring incident that happened Tuesday morning. Police say at roughly 9:30 a.m., Vancouver Police responded to Covington Middle School where a 13-year-old female student reported earlier in the morning while walking to school near NE 49th Street and NE 112th Avenue, she was approached by an unknown male. The man emerged from the bushes, attempted to engage her in conversation and “loosely” grabbed her to get her into the bushes.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO