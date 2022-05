With diesel fuel prices soaring, Dead Rive Co. is delaying 12-month fixed price contracts. As of May 16, AAA reported a gallon of diesel averaged $6.378 in Maine. So Dead River is telling their volume customers, like Lincoln County, not to enter into a fixed price deal. Instead, Finance Director Michelle Richardson told commissioners at the May 16 meeting, Dead River is charging bulk customers market price plus 25 cents per gallon. “The market is too volatile and the last thing they want is for their customers to lock into a high price then have the price drop,” she said. “We’re still paying between $1 and $1.15 less than the pump price.”

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO