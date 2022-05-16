Shawn Mendes Dances Shirtless & Recreates Bruce’s Look In Cover Of Springsteen’s Song

Shawn Mendes is a total rockstar in the new Tommy Hilfiger ad, where he went shirtless and jammed out to Bruce Springsteen’s hit song “Dancing In The Dark.” Shawn, 23, had tons of nods to The Boss’ looks from his Born in The USA era, while he shredded on a white Stratocaster guitar and modeled a wide array of the company’s different polo shirts.

Shawn wore a variety of polos in the new ad campaign. (Tommy Hilfiger/MEGA)

Other than showing off his chiseled abs and chest, Shawn sported the classic blue jeans and white sleeveless button-down similar to what Bruce would wear along with the shows for his classic 1984 album. He even had a red white and blue handkerchief in his back pocket with a clever nod to The Boss. Some of the other polos that Shawn showed off were navy blue and dark red. The spot-on cover of the 1984 hit song and channeling Bruce’s look is a perfect way to encapture the “Classics Reborn” theme of the new line.

While Shawn went shirtless at different points in the video, the new ad boasts the product’s classic looks but made with more sustainable materials, and he’s clearly very excited for the classic looks with a modern twist, as he noted in his Instagram caption. “Classics Reborn campaign!! Feeling very proud to work together & reimagine Tommy’s classic styles more sustainably,” he wrote along with the ad.

The commercial wasn’t the only recent shirtless look where Shawn has showed off his abs. The popstar was spotted shirtless, taking a swim while in Miami earlier in May, after appearing at the 2022 Met Gala. Shawn has also paid tribute to other music icons in recent months besides Bruce. Shawn teased some of his new music by performing one of Michael Jackson’s signature dance moves back in March. The “In My Blood” singer showed off his moonwalking skills in yet another shirtless video shared to TikTok, before he dropped his latest single “When You’re Gone.“