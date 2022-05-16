ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Ramp Closure Scheduled On Northern State Parkway To Long Island Expressway In Nassau County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhgZz_0fg0orbC00
Northern State Parkway in Nassau County Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

A new ramp closure has been scheduled on the Northern State Parkway leading to the Long Island Expressway in Nassau County, the New York Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced.

The NYSDOT issued an advisory cautioning motorists that on Tuesday, May 17, the Exit 37A ramp from eastbound Northern State Parkway to the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) in the Town of Oyster Bay.

According to NYSDOT, the ramp will be closed between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 18 to allow crews to conduct highway maintenance in the area.

During the closure, motorists have been instructed to use Exit 38 (Sunnyside Boulevard) or Exit 36N (South Oyster Bay Road) to gain access to the eastbound Long Island Expressway.

“Motorists are urged to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones,” NYSDOT cautioned. “Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

 “Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
longisland.com

Overnight Detours on the Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) in the Town of Huntington

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists that beginning on Monday, May 23, all eastbound traffic of the Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) will be detoured onto the South Service Road between Exit 51 (State Route 231/Deer Park Avenue) and Exit 53 (Sagtikos State Parkway) in the Town of Huntington starting at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning to facilitate a pavement resurfacing project. This traffic pattern is expected to be in place for approximately four weeks, weather dependent.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Overnight Lane Closures on the Eastbound Southern State Parkway in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists that two eastbound lanes will be closed on the Southern State Parkway between Exit 20 (Baldwin Road/Grand Avenue) and Exit 22 (Meadowbrook State Parkway) in the Town of Hempstead beginning the week of Monday, May 23 weeknights from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning for approximately six weeks, weather permitting, to facilitate a pavement resurfacing project.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Closure Planned For Busy Roadway In Area

The New York State Department of Transportation has advised motorists about a planned road closure on a stretch of State Route 94.The road will be closed in Orange County between Bernadette Way and Pine Crest Road in the Village of Washingtonville beginning Monday, May 23, officials announced on M…
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
Oyster Bay, NY
Government
State
New York State
Nassau County, NY
Government
City
Oyster Bay, NY
Nassau County, NY
Traffic
Herald Community Newspapers

$20 million earmarked for upgrade of Exit 13 ramps

•Dec. 3, 2013: 14-year-old Mohamed Tarek is severely injured when he is struck by a vehicle on Central Avenue in North Valley Stream, near the entrance to the Southern State Parkway. •February 2014: The State Department of Transportation, which maintains the parkway, agrees to conduct a study of Exit 13.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Vehicle flips, rolls twice, lands in Huntington Harbor

Huntington officials responded to a call for an overturned vehicle in Huntington Harbor off West Shore Road by a manager at the Huntington Yacht Club. During the slick road conditions at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, the vehicle spun out, flipped over, rolling twice and landing on all four tires in an upright position on the sand, according to officials.
HUNTINGTON, NY
longislandadvance.net

Virtual meeting held regarding new Smith Point Bridge

On Thursday, May 12, Suffolk County held a virtual meeting and public information session over Zoom regarding the plans for the new Smith Point Bridge, since several components of the project have changed since the public meeting held in 2016. The Suffolk County Department of Public Works is proposing to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nysdot
Herald Community Newspapers

Gov. Hochul announces upgrades to Hempstead Lake State Park

Major progress on the improvements to Hempstead Lake State Park in West Hempstead have been made, announced Gov. Kathy Hochul May 13. The $3.6 million worth of improvements at the park will enhance public accessibility to the park and its namesake lake, the largest body of freshwater in Nassau County.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Herald Community Newspapers

Town board approves Mount Sinai center

The Town of Hempstead Board of Appeals voted to approve the Mount Sinai medical office building at 2020 Wantagh Avenue at their May 11 meeting. The board has voted to accept the variances Mount Sinai applied for. Board Chairman David Weiss said he spent time since the previous meeting on...
WANTAGH, NY
Daily Voice

Parachutist Crashes In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A parachute accident occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The jumper's crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20 off Glassboro Cross Keys Road in Monroe, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said that the parachuter suffered a compound fracture of the femur.
MONROE, CT
Daily Voice

Crews Douse Massive Sussex County Car Fire (PHOTOS)

Emergency crews in Sussex County were quick to douse a car that went up in flames on Route 15 Thursday evening. Engine 3 with the Sparta Township Fire Department responded to the billowing blaze near milepost 11.5 in Sparta around 6:20 p.m. The department worked alongside Sparta volunteers to extinguish...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
275K+
Followers
42K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy