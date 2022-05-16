Ramp Closure Scheduled On Northern State Parkway To Long Island Expressway In Nassau County

Northern State Parkway in Nassau County Photo Credit: Google Maps/Street View

A new ramp closure has been scheduled on the Northern State Parkway leading to the Long Island Expressway in Nassau County, the New York Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced.

The NYSDOT issued an advisory cautioning motorists that on Tuesday, May 17, the Exit 37A ramp from eastbound Northern State Parkway to the eastbound Long Island Expressway (Interstate 495) in the Town of Oyster Bay.

According to NYSDOT, the ramp will be closed between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 18 to allow crews to conduct highway maintenance in the area.

During the closure, motorists have been instructed to use Exit 38 (Sunnyside Boulevard) or Exit 36N (South Oyster Bay Road) to gain access to the eastbound Long Island Expressway.

“Motorists are urged to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones,” NYSDOT cautioned. “Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

“Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.”

