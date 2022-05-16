ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon sued over failure to provide public defenders

By GILLIAN FLACCUS
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjRtS_0fg0nMdo00
Public Defense Crisis Lawsuit FILE - Public defender Drew Flood with the nonprofit law firm Metropolitan Public Defender looks his files for the criminal cases he is currently working on in Portland, Ore., on May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File) (Gillian Flaccus)

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Criminal defendants in Oregon who have gone without legal representation for long periods of time amid a critical shortage of public defense attorneys filed a lawsuit Monday that alleges the state violated their constitutional right to legal counsel and a speedy trial.

The complaint, which seeks class-action status, was filed as state lawmakers and the Oregon Office of Public Defense Services struggle to address the huge shortage of public defenders statewide.

The crisis has led to the dismissal of dozens of cases and left an estimated 500 defendants statewide — including several dozen in custody on serious felonies — without legal representation. Crime victims are also impacted because cases are taking longer to reach resolution, a delay that experts say extends their trauma, weakens evidence and erodes confidence in the justice system, especially among low-income and minority groups.

“There is a public defense crisis raging across this country,” said Jason D. Williamson, executive director of the Center on Race, Inequality, and the Law at New York University School of Law, who helped prepare the filing. “But Oregon is among only a handful of states that is now entirely depriving people of their constitutional right to counsel on a daily basis, leaving countless indigent defendants without access to an attorney for months at a time."

The lawsuit specifically names Gov. Kate Brown and Stephen Singer, the recently appointed executive director of the state’s public defense agency, and asks for a court injunction ordering criminal defendants to be released if they can’t be provided with an attorney in a reasonable period of time. The lawsuit doesn’t specify what would be considered “reasonable.”

Singer said he could not comment until he had fully reviewed the lawsuit. Brown’s office declined to comment on pending litigation.

Oregon's system to provide attorneys for criminal defendants who can’t afford them was underfunded and understaffed before COVID-19, but a significant slowdown in court activity during the pandemic pushed it to a breaking point. A backlog of cases is flooding the courts and defendants routinely are arraigned and then have their hearing dates postponed up to two months in the hopes a public defender will be available later.

A report by the American Bar Association released in January found Oregon has 31% of the public defenders it needs. Every existing attorney would have to work more than 26 hours a day during the work week to cover the caseload, the authors said.

Similar problems are confronting states from New England to Wisconsin to New Mexico as systems that were already overburdened and underfunded grapple with attorney departures, low funding and a flood of pent-up demand as COVID-19 precautions ease. Missouri eliminated a waiting list for public defenders after being sued in 2020 and Idaho is also in litigation over a public defense crisis.

The Oregon complaint focuses on four plaintiffs who have been without legal representation for more than six weeks, including a man who can't afford his bail but has been jailed for 17 days without an attorney and can't seek a bail hearing without representation.

In two other cases, the lawsuit alleges, plaintiffs were released from custody after their arrest and told to call a number to be assigned a defense attorney. They left voicemails and called repeatedly and have not had any reply, the complaint says. They show up for hearings alone and have their cases pushed back because no public defenders are available.

Jesse Merrithew, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said not having legal representation right after an arrest causes a cascade of problems for criminal defendants that are almost impossible to overcome later on. One such example, he said, is the ability to secure any surveillance video that could back up the defendant's case because looping security videos are often erased after days or weeks.

“The time directly after arrest is the most critical time, as any criminal defense lawyer will tell you, in the representation of a client,” he said. “It's unacceptable to allow a delay in the employment of the council for weeks or months on end.”

The shortage of public defenders also disproportionately affects Black defendants, the lawsuit alleges. Studies in the Portland area in 2014 and 2019 showed that 98% and 97% of Black defendants, respectively, had court-appointed lawyers in those years, whereas 91% of White defendants had them.

In the current crisis, 23% of people waiting for an attorney were Black statewide on a recent day, despite the fact that Black people overall make up 3% of Oregon's population.

The Oregon Justice Resource Center, a legal nonprofit representing the plaintiffs, said repairs to the system shouldn't just focus on hiring more public defenders. Rethinking criminal defense should also mean reducing penalties and jail time for lower-level offenses and offering more alternative resolutions for crimes.

“The state’s failure in this regard requires urgent action. But the problem cannot be solved with more attorneys,” said Ben Haile, an attorney with the Oregon Justice Resource Center who is representing the plaintiffs. “There are effective alternatives to prosecution of many of the people caught up in the criminal justice system that would make the public far safer at lower cost and with less collateral damage to the families of people facing prosecution.”

Public defenders warned that the system was on the brink of collapse before the pandemic.

In 2019, some attorneys even picketed outside the state Capitol for higher pay and reduced caseloads. But lawmakers didn’t act and months later, COVID-19 crippled the courts. There were no felony or misdemeanor jury trials in April 2020 and access to the court system was greatly curtailed for months, with only limited in-person proceedings and remote services provided.

The situation is more complicated than in other states because Oregon’s public defender system is the only one in the nation that relies entirely on contractors. Cases are doled out to either large nonprofit defense firms, smaller cooperating groups of private defense attorneys that contract for cases or independent attorneys who can take cases at will.

Now, some of those large nonprofit firms are periodically refusing to take new cases because of the overload. Private attorneys — they normally serve as a relief valve where there are conflicts of interest — are increasingly also rejecting new clients because of the workload, poor pay rates and late payments from the state.

____

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Days before Oklahoma bans abortion, details still uncertain

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma is only days away from enacting the toughest U.S. state ban on abortion and providers are preparing to stop terminating pregnancies while questions remained Friday about enforcement of the law's limited exceptions. The law allows abortions to save a pregnant patient's life...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WOKV

Florida appeals court reinstates DeSantis congressional map

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — A new congressional map drawn by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' staff that could diminish the state's Black representation in Washington was reinstated by an appeals court Friday, a week after a lower court judge said the map was unconstitutional. The 1st District...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Ginni Thomas' emails deepen her involvement in 2020 election

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a conservative political activist, urged Republican lawmakers in Arizona after the 2020 presidential election to choose their own slate of electors, arguing that results giving Joe Biden a victory in the state were marred by fraud.
ARIZONA STATE
WOKV

Announcement expected to confirm $7B auto plant in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — A year after the state of Georgia and local government partners spent $61 million to buy a sprawling tract of land for future industrial development, Gov. Brian Kemp planned to travel to the site Friday for what his office would only describe as a “special economic development announcement.”
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
WOKV

Hyundai announces $5.5B electric vehicle plant in Georgia

ELLABELL, Ga. — (AP) — Hyundai Motor Group confirmed Friday the company will spend $5.5 billion on a huge electric vehicle plant near Savannah that will employ thousands — a deal Georgia’s governor called the largest economic development project in the state’s history. Hyundai Motor...
SAVANNAH, GA
WOKV

Energy secretary to visit nuclear plant, discuss waste issue

WATERFORD, Conn. — (AP) — The U.S. energy secretary is planning to visit a nuclear power plant in Connecticut on Friday at the invitation of the local congressional member as they both work to change how spent nuclear fuel is stored nationwide to solve a decadeslong stalemate. Energy...
WATERFORD, CT
WOKV

Illinois woman dies after falling near a waterfall in Colorado

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman has died after she fell near a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Thursday. KMGH-TV says the unidentified woman fell at Adams Falls inside Rocky Mountain National Park. The woman’s name has not been released because next...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Defenders#Defense Attorneys#Criminal Defense#Black People#Ap
WOKV

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Donald Trump's preferred candidate in Pennsylvania's Senate Republican primary was essentially tied with a more traditional rival, while his pick for governor notched a commanding victory Tuesday as the former president worked to expand his hold on the GOP. Doug Mastriano was already...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOKV

Oz, McCormick prepare for recount in Pa. GOP Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — Locked in a near tie Friday, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick began staffing up their campaigns with recount specialists as vote counting entered a fourth day in Pennsylvania's Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOKV

Escaped inmate found hiding under a kiddie pool in Florida

MILTON, Fla. — An inmate who escaped two weeks ago was found Wednesday evening hiding under a kiddie pool at his mother’s house. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Barnes was arrested Wednesday after he escaped on May 4 from a work-release program in a nearby county. WEAR-TV says Barnes had been on the run for two weeks.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Missing Washington mother found dead in sleeping bag 2 months after disappearance

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A mom who went missing in Washington was found dead in a sleeping bag two months later, officials say. KIRO reported that missing Yanira Cedillos, 30, who went missing on March 4, was found in a remote area of Walla Walla County on May 12. KIRO says she was found dead in a sleeping bag that was covered in tree limbs and leaves. Moses Lake police positively identified the body as Cedillos with the help of the medical examiner’s office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WOKV

Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man who went missing in Arizona last Friday was found dead five days later with his dog by his side, officials say. KPNX says on Friday, Donald Hayes, 74, contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after he got lost on Mingus Mountain and needed assistance. YCSO told him to stay where he was but searchers were unable to find him or his dog.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
WOKV

Florida deputy fired after arrest on DUI charge

A Florida deputy was fired after her arrest Tuesday on a drunken driving charge, authorities said. Shelby Alyse Coniglio, 26, was charged with one count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Coniglio,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WOKV

Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park reopening Saturday

St. Johns County, FL — In an update Thursday, St. Johns County announced Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will reopen Saturday instead of Friday as crews working on the FEMA Dune Enhancement project will be leaving the area. We’re told crews will be leaving the area by the end of the day Friday and heading to a different beach access point to continue the project.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
67K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy