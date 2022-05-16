Matt Patricia, Joe Judge confirm which positions they're coaching - for now

Neither Matt Patricia nor Joe Judge would make any promises about which position they would coach in 2022. But they did each admit they were currently focusing their time on coaching at a particular position — for now.

Judge said he has been working with the quarterbacks and Patricia said he has been working with the offensive line. The coaching staff, however, has not been to one skill group. Judge explained the effort has been communal.

“I am working with Mac, along with all the skill group on offense. I’d say all of us are working collectively as a coaching unit with the entire offense. So that’s the most direct and specific answer I can give you on that,” Judge said during a video conference call on Monday. “We want to make sure we can coach all the players and that nobody is out there with a lack of knowledge in the offense.”

It’s likely Bill Belichick will name each coach to a position — even if the Patriots choose not to have a defensive or offensive coordinator. But at this point, the Patriots haven’t applied official titles to their coaches.