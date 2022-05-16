ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Cain Velasquez denied bail: Judge disregards possible CTE, conditions proposed by defense

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvWsU_0fg0j36600

Cain Velasquez will remain behind bars.

At a hearing Monday, Velasquez, represented by defense attorney Mark Geragos, appeared inside a courtroom at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice where a request for bail was denied by Judge Shelyna Brown in the attempted murder case against the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Both parties were granted time to make additional arguments, in addition to the statements in previously filed paperwork. The hearing lasted approximately 30 minutes and took place in front of a packed courtroom of Velasquez supporters that included former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez.

Evidence of traumatic brain injuries, CTE

Originally denied bail at arraignment March 7, the defense argued multiple changes in circumstances since then called for another hearing and reconsideration by Brown, the same judge who initially ruled.

According to the defense, traumatic brain injuries and potential CTE – presumably suffered through his fighting career – may have caused Velasquez to act impulsively. Velasquez is alleged to have shot at Harry Goularte and striking Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, as they drove on public streets. Days prior to the alleged shooting, Goularte was arrested on accusations of “lewd acts” with a 4-year-old member of Velasquez’s family.

“The defense has proposed a medical change with regard to TBI (traumatic brain injury) and CTE,” Judge Brown said as she summarized the motion for bail by the defense. “They have presented some evidence that Mr. Velasquez suffers from TBI and possibly from CTE. They argue that perhaps it’s one of, or both of, these medical concerns or conditions that may have led to a lack of impulse control.”

Additionally, the defense outlined specific proposed terms of a bail agreement, which included but were not limited to $1 million posted bail, electronic monitoring, relocation to an out-of-state inpatient facility, and/or around-the-clock supervision.

‘Cain Velasquez has no respect for human life’

The Santa Clara county district attorney’s office, represented by Aaron French, argued there was no reasonable terms of agreement that would eliminate the risk of alleged victims Goularte, his mother Patricia Goularte (who was also in the vehicle), and Bender.

Much of the reasoning from the district attorney’s office was in line with its talking points from the March 7 arraignment. However, French offered up the floor to Paul Bender, the man Velasquez allegedly shot, to join via video call. Bender provided his first comments since the alleged incident.

“Cain Velasquez has no respect for human life,” Bender said. “He could’ve easily shot the family in the car next to us, innocent pedestrians, or even young children. Cain Velasquez does not care who sees him do this. He does not care about the rule of law and has no respect for our judicial system. If given the opportunity, I believe he will try to finish what he started. I am fearful for my life, as well as for the lives of my family. No amount of bail or GPS monitor will stop Cain Velasquez.”

‘There is another victim here’

Similar to his first request for bail, Geragos highlighted the alleged actions of Goularte on Velasquez’s 4-year-old relative, whom Geragos identified as Velasquez’s son. He also criticized the California legal system for allowing Goularte out on bail while keeping Velasquez behind bars.

“There is another victim here,” Geragos said. “The victim is the close relative of Mr. Velasquez, who is a victim of Mr. Goularte. That is somebody who also deserves to have his father back home with him. He deserves to have him and help heal at an especially traumatic time. His father has been ripped from him based upon all this. Mr. Goularte is out there without any kind of bail whatsoever. … I submit to you that there is a concern. The concern is Mr. Velasquez’s child. That child should have his father available to him at this very, what I would consider, very critical point.”

Judge Brown interjected and reiterated to the defense that she is not overseeing the Goularte case, making his alleged crime irrelevant to her decision making – something she outlined multiple times in the initial arraignment.

“I don’t believe you are making any ground by making this case about Mr. Goularte,” Brown said. “For me, it is not before me, and I have no jurisdiction over it. It is an improper argument.”

‘The court is not ruled by community opinion’

Judge Brown ultimately denied Velasquez based on what she once again called “reckless” actions, according to the facts. While Brown acknowledged the potential for TBI and CTE to play a factor in the alleged incident, she said it did not change the “risk analysis” given the circumstances. Those factors would be considered during a trial.

The judge also commended the public for its interest in the case but indicated that it has no impact on the law.

“I’ve reviewed all of the letters of community support for Mr. Velasquez and the letters in support of Mr. Goularte,” Brown said. “The court always appreciates community interest in a case, but the court is not ruled by community opinion at all. The court is ruled only by the law. The law, in this case, is clear.”

Brown’s full statement on denying Velasquez bail is below:

This court has taken a lot of time in reviewing this case. I’ve reviewed papers submitted by both counsels. I’ve reviewed all of the letters of community support for Mr. Velasquez and the letters in support of Mr. Goularte. The court always appreciates community interest in a case, but the court is not ruled by community opinion at all. The court is ruled only by the law. The law, in this case, is clear. This court has previously ruled and made clear findings in regard to Article 1, Section 12, Subsections B and C. The hearing today is to determine whether there is a change in circumstance that changes the court’s analysis with regard to risk to the community. The defense has proposed a medical change with regard to TBI (traumatic brain injury) and CTE. They have presented some evidence that Mr. Velasquez suffers from TBI and possibly from CTE. They argue that perhaps it’s one of, or both of, these medical concerns or conditions that may have led to a lack of impulse control. They have suggested an unlocked facility in Texas for inpatient and a facility in California for outpatient, possible treatment of these possibly diagnoses. The court will find that there is no medical change or any change in circumstance that changes the risk analysis for this court. A diagnosis of CTE or TBI might be a suitable defense or a pertinent defense or something that should be considered for mitigation. But for this court, it does not establish a change in circumstance under the law. It does not reduce the risk. The court will now rule that the alleged facts of the case are opposite of what CTE alleges. There was CTE or conditions or things that might cause someone to act impulsively, or in this case, the facts allege a deliberate act of following the family to Mr. Goularte’s house, and then waiting for Mr. Goularte, and then shooting at Mr. Goularte and his family. That’s something for the trial court. That’s not an issue for this court. If this court was to find a change in circumstance under the law, release to an unlocked facility out of the state is not a sufficient means that this court would reconsider. The reason this court says that is because this was such a reckless disregard for human life. In this case, it is not just Mr. Goularte and his family. It is every single citizen who was in danger of being shot or rammed with a vehicle at the time of this seven-mile chase. This court is not thinking only of Mr. Goularte and his family. This court is considering every single citizen in Santa Clara county who was in proximity to this alleged incident. For these reasons, there are no least-restrictive means that will satisfy this court about the risk to the community. The court will not grant bail at this time. It will not change its prior ruling.

What’s next

Velasquez, 39, is due back in court for a plea hearing June 10. The hearing was scheduled for dates in both April and May but was granted continuances at the request of the defense.

At the plea hearing, it will be determined whether or not the case will go to trial, or if an agreement will be reached between the two parties.

Velasquez faces charges of attempted murder (one count), shooting at a motor vehicle or aircraft (one count), assault with a firearm (three counts), assault with a deadly weapon (three counts), willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle (one count), and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (one count).

If found guilty of attempted murder, Velasquez faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison. He faces additional time if found guilty of other counts.

Since his arrest, Velasquez has received support from many in and around the mixed martial arts community. A large group of vocal supporters, including notable UFC fighters past and present, have showed up at every hearing to date.

Comments / 5

Evensteven505
3d ago

I feel so bad for this man. I don't feel he's done anything wrong ! just being convicted for having morals and trying to make the world a safer place from someone who deeply hurt his family! Set him free with

Reply
2
Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bjpenndotcom

Veteran defense attorneys believes Cain Velasquez “threw his life away” with California shooting incident

Veteran defense attorneys have weighed in on the Cain Velasquez shooting incident with some believing he ‘threw his life away’. Cain Velasquez has spent the last three months behind bars after he allegedly got into a high speed chase and shot at Harry Goularte, a man accused of molesting a four year old relative of the fighter. While the shot missed Goularte, bullets struck his stepfather instead.
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Close-up photos of Colby Covington after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault appear in motion filed by defense

Photos showing the damage on Colby Covington’s face and his Rolex watch have surfaced in the wake of an alleged attack by UFC rival Jorge Masvidal. On Monday, Masvidal’s legal counsel, Cohen & McMullen, P.A., filed two motions, both obtained by MMA Junkie, in the ongoing criminal case as they look to inspect both Covington’s health and the damage on a Rolex they suspect could be inauthenic.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
TMZ.com

Mike Tyson Plane Punch 'Victim' Has Extensive Criminal Record

The man who got punched by Mike Tyson on a JetBlue plane has a long criminal record ... TMZ has learned. His name -- Melvin Townsend, III, and this isn't his first encounter with cops, by any means. He's been convicted of fraud, grand theft, burglary, possession of controlled substances and trafficking in stolen property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Sports
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Sports
AZFamily

Arizona Supreme Court issues execution date for second death row inmate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A second Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed. The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant of execution for Frank Atwood. His execution date is scheduled for June 8. He has until May 19 to choose between the gas chamber or lethal injection. If he doesn’t make a choice, the lethal injection will serve as the default method of execution. Arizona, where the nation’s last lethal-gas execution was carried out more than two decades ago before the United States rejected the brutal nature of the deaths, refurbished its gas chamber in late 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Cain Velasquez
Person
Mark Geragos
ESPN

Former heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson won't be charged in plane incident with video showing him striking passenger

Mike Tyson won't be charged in connection with an incident on an airplane last month, the San Mateo County (California) District Attorney announced Tuesday. "We have reviewed the police reports of the San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and have viewed the various videos collected by law enforcement from others on the airplane," District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. "Our decision is that we will not file any charges against Mr. Tyson based on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cte#Combat#Ufc#Tbi
DOPE Quick Reads

Vicky White Helping Inmate Escape from Jail Not Surprising: Correctional Officer Stockholm Syndrome Contributed to Death

"Equally as intense in a correctional setting, the Stockholm Syndrome has accounted for loyal and competent correctional officers actively conspiring to engage in escape attempts." [i] A $10,0000 reward was offered by the U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to the capture of Casey Cole White. Casey was wanted for Capital Murder. $5,000 was offered for information relating to Vicky White, 56, now deceased, who was also missing and alleged to have assisted Casey in escaping from Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama on April 29, 2022, where he was awaiting trial for Capital Murder. [ii]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Attorney: Victims in alleged Cain Velasquez shooting experiencing trauma, intimidation since attack

An attorney for the man allegedly shot by Cain Velasquez during a high-speed chase says his client is dealing with a handful of challenges in the wake of the incident. Paul Bender spoke by video call Monday during a bail hearing for Velasquez, who was denied for the second time. Police say Velasquez shot Bender in the arm while he targeted Bender’s stepson, Harry Goularte, as they were chased in a truck in San Jose, Calif. Velasquez was arrested and charged with attempted murder, among other gun charges. The shooting took place days after Goularte was arrested and released on bail for alleged “lewd acts” with Velasquez’s 4-year-old son.
SAN JOSE, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: There is a champion and his name is Charles Oliveira – but he's not undisputed champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives Charles Oliveira a tremendous amount of credit. He even considers Oliveira the current UFC lightweight champion when the promotion does not. With that said, however, there is a big distinction between UFC lightweight champion and undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov explained in a recent interview with ESPN. In his eyes, Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) is the former but not the latter.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov offers Tony Ferguson a deal on the “Eagle Fight Club platform”, ‘El Cucuy’ responds

Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to Tony Ferguson’s request to coach The Ultimate Fighter. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were booked to fight five different times and due to botched weight cuts, injuries, and a global pandemic, the bout never came to fruition. Nurmagomedov’s father had said he always thought he needed to compete against ‘El Cucuy’, so Ferguson wants it to be coaching TUF given the former lightweight champ is now retired.
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy