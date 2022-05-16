HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini live at Misericordia’s Greenhouse Inn, May 21

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Pulitzer Prize finalist and Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long to discuss his incredibly timely book: “The House that Madigan Built: The Record Run of Illinois’ Velvet Hammer.” In this book, Long does not write the biography of Mike Madigan; far from it. He presents a series of stories and events that illustrate the power held by the long-serving speaker and his hold and impact on Illinois legislation. How Madigan did what he did, did he really never use email or a cell phone, and how legislators needed to know what Madigan thought before they knew how they should vote a bill are all discussed in this far-reaching interview. The night Madigan turned back time to keep the Chicago White Sox from leaving Chicago and much more are told by the reporter who has covered Madigan since 1981. It’s a truly in-depth look at this new book and one that will surely lead you to want to pick up a copy and read it in order to understand for yourself, has the departure of Madigan from Illinois government meant a permanent change in how business gets done? You can get a copy of the book at www.Amazon.com and wherever books are sold.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO