Chicago, IL

HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini live at Misericordia’s Greenhouse Inn, May 21

wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLou Manfredini is taking the show back out on the road!. Join the live broadcast of HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini on Saturday, May...

wgnradio.com

wgnradio.com

When’s the best time to downsize?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/14/2022: The Kite Team with Keller Williams Realty Infinity’s Amy Kite joins the program to talk about when is the best time to sell your home and how to plan for downsizing. To learn more about what Amy and what her team does, go to amykite.com or call 1-847-877-9881.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Throwback Thursday: Bob Sirott interviews Wally Phillips

In honor of WGN Radio’s 100th anniversary, Bob Sirott played part of an interview he did with legendary WGN Radio host Wally Phillips in October, 2004, several years after his retirement. During the interview, which originally aired on WTTW, you can see the passion Wally had for WGN Radio and the city of Chicago. He also had a clear message for those who may be dealing with Alzheimer’s disease.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to pub grub and ice cream

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed McGees Tavern and Grill located at 950 W. Webster in Chicago. In the second segment, Lt. Haynes goes right across the street to Eiffel Waffle located at 955 W. Webster in Chicago for ice cream and more!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Manny’s Deli: A true Chicago classic

Dan Raskin is a fourth generation owner and member of the family that has run Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen since 1942. He joined Kevin Powell and Michael Piff on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast to talk about the staying power of Manny’s, its history in Chicago, why politicians have to stop by while on their campaign trail, what sets their sandwiches apart from anything else you’ve ever had, and how social media helped keep them in business through the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Lyle Dean remembers the ‘Yacht Lyle Dean’

In honor of WGN Radio’s 100th anniversary, legendary Chicago news anchor Lyle Dean joined Bob Sirott to share some of his fond memories. They talked about the people Lyle used to work with, his current hobbies, and what people say when he gets recognized.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: The Furies own the chaos in the streets

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/20/2022): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin discuss comments of Chicago 911 dispatcher Keith Thornton, Jr. who has seen first hand the surging violence plaguing the city and what happens when the Furies sink the claws into justice system. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Barbecue tips from a grill master

It's National Barbecue Month and we continue the celebration with a Weber grill master. Perhaps no brand is more synonymous with barbecue and grilling than Chicago’s very own Weber. The Palatine-based company is celebrating its 70th year with special editions of the iconic Weber kettle. Weber Grill Master Dustin Green shares some tips for better grilling with WGN’s Steve Alexander.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Dr. Willie Wilson to Hold $1M Cash, Grocery Giveaway For Chicago Seniors Monday

Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson plans to hold a $1 million cash and grocery giveaway for Chicago seniors Monday, according to a press release. "Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in the release. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Documentary 'Chicago at the Crossroad' illustrates how decisions made decades ago are causing today's problems

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a documentary that dives into the troubled history of Chicago and how decisions made decades ago are the cause of problems today.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke to the filmmaker about why his documentary released three years ago is getting so much attention right now."When I turn her head it's just leaking blood. I just really want us to live in peace."Five-time Emmy filmmaker Brian Schodorf said his film, "Chicago at the Crossroad" opens a rare, historical window in the systematic creation of poverty-stricken communities."We have to be just as intentional with trying to figure out solutions, as...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

From the archives: How it all began

Elliott Jenkins (left) and Thorne Donnelley at the controls of WDAP in the Wrigley Building in 1922. By 1924, WDAP would be reassigned the call letters WGN, reflecting new owners the Chicago Tribune, the “World’s Greatest Newspaper.” And, as they say, the rest is history.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Sock Monkey Museum

Arlene Okun, the owner and proprietor of the Sock Monkey Museum, joins John Landecker on the show tonight to tell us all about sock monkeys, the history, and the brand new Sock Monkey Museum in Long Grove, IL. The museum is located at 210 Robert Parker Coffin Rd, Long Grove,...
LONG GROVE, IL
wgnradio.com

Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Do we have hotter days to look forward to?

WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joined Steve Bertrand, filling in for Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News, to discuss upcoming hotter days and occasional showers later in the week. The two also reminisce about old WGN Radio stories with the 100 year anniversary of the station coming this Thursday. Follow...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago Tribune’s Ray Long discusses his new book on former speaker Mike Madigan

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with Pulitzer Prize finalist and Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long to discuss his incredibly timely book: “The House that Madigan Built: The Record Run of Illinois’ Velvet Hammer.” In this book, Long does not write the biography of Mike Madigan; far from it. He presents a series of stories and events that illustrate the power held by the long-serving speaker and his hold and impact on Illinois legislation. How Madigan did what he did, did he really never use email or a cell phone, and how legislators needed to know what Madigan thought before they knew how they should vote a bill are all discussed in this far-reaching interview. The night Madigan turned back time to keep the Chicago White Sox from leaving Chicago and much more are told by the reporter who has covered Madigan since 1981. It’s a truly in-depth look at this new book and one that will surely lead you to want to pick up a copy and read it in order to understand for yourself, has the departure of Madigan from Illinois government meant a permanent change in how business gets done? You can get a copy of the book at www.Amazon.com and wherever books are sold.
CHICAGO, IL
101wkqx.com

The best old-school Chicago restaurants

These are some of the best classic joints that Chicago has to offer. Whether it’s a nice steak place or you just want a good ol’ fashioned dog, these are some of the go-to’s that you should know!. Gene & Georgetti- An old school steakhouse that is...
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

I tried Portillo's all-new vegan hot dog, the Garden Dog

And here's what I thought. Portillo's(image by Leonard J. DeFrancisci, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons - cropped) (CHICAGO) Vegans with a craving for a Chicago-style hot dog can rejoice. Portillo's has teamed up with Field Roast to offer a vegan hot dog made with 100% plant-based protein and served in the traditional Chicago-style way.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Renegade Craft Fair coming to Andersonville

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Osterman Wants To Landmark Epworth Church After Developer Moves To Demo 130-Year-Old Building: A developer is seeking to demolish the Epworth Church that dates back to the early days of Edgewater, but preservationists hope to save it.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

‘There’s no blue barrel’ – Former Drew Peterson lawyer Joel Brodsky says he knows where Stacy Peterson is

Joel Brodsky, the former attorney of convicted wife killer Drew Peterson, told Chicago’s Afternoon News on 720 WGN News Tuesday afternoon that he knows where Stacy Peterson is, and is thinking about coming forward with the information within months. Pressed by WGN’s Steve Bertrand and Lisa Dent, Brodsky said, “I’m not going to say I […]
CHICAGO, IL

