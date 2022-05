Mower County Auditor/Treasurer Scott Felten stated in a news release that some voting locations have changed since the last election. City of Austin voters will vote at their regular polling locations in 2022. Felton stated that the Holiday Inn was only used in 2020 due to COVID-19 reasons, and voters in Austin Township, Lansing Township, and Frankford Township will vote at their township halls in 2022. These townships used mail balloting in 2020 due to COVID-19. Voters in the City of Brownsdale and Red Rock Township will vote at the Brownsdale Community Center. Voters in Sargeant Township will return to in-person voting in 2022 after being mail ballot in 2018 and 2020. Lodi Township voters will vote at City Hall in Adams in 2022 as their township hall in Taopi was damaged in the April tornado.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO