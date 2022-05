Jake Paul posted a picture of Conor McGregor crying on social media after the UFC star had asked for an opponent. The Irishman is hoping to be ready to make a comeback by the end of the year. He estimates he will resume fighting at 170 lbs after bulking up to a much stronger physique. Several opponents have called out McGregor, including Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, who are both currently battling it out at 155lbs.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO