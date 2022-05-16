Kenneth George Jr. signs with Titans

Former Vol defensive back Kenneth George Jr. has signed with the Titans.

The Titans signed George Jr. following his performance at minicamp.

He becomes the seventh player from Tennessee’s 2021 team to sign in the NFL. George Jr. was signed as an undrafted free agent and joins former Vol defensive back Theo Jackson with Tennessee.

Jackson was a sixth-round pick by the Titans in the 2022 NFL draft.

George Jr. appeared in eight games last season. He recorded five tackles, one tackle for a loss and recovered one fumble.

During his Tennessee career, George Jr. totaled 52 tackles, 10 pass breakups and one interception in 33 games.