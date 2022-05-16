Midland Public Schools announces administrative changes for next school year

A series of proposals, that reflect the identified needs for curriculum and staff development across the Midland Public Schools district, was approved during the regular school board meeting on Monday. The district's Staff/Curriculum Development Committee had recommended 18 proposals for the board's consideration at the April board meeting. The proposals, in total, use around $342,500 of the general fund. Now, the district team awaits funding approval related to the process, before it will consult with those leading each project to make decisions about implementation. Superintendent Michael Sharrow said he was pleased to have the proposals pass, as the...

MIDLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO