Tennessee to kick off 2023 season against Virginia

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Vols will play Virginia in Nashville, Tennessee to kick off its 2023 season.

The Vols were originally scheduled to play BYU in Provo, Utah during the 2023 season.

The Vols and Virginia will play on Sept. 2, 2023 at Nissan Stadium, the Nashville Sports Council announced Monday.

2023 will mark the third time Tennessee has opened a season in Nashville.

The Vols opened its 2015 season in Nashville, defeating Bowling Green, 39-20, under head coach Butch Jones.

Tennessee opened its 2002 season with a 47-7 win against Wyoming.

The Vols and Virginia have played four previous times. Tennessee holds a 3-1 advantage in the series.

The teams last played Jan. 1, 1991. Tennessee defeated Virginia, 23-22, in the Sugar Bowl.

Virginia defeated the Vols, 16-13, in Knoxville during the 1980 season.

Tennessee recorded victories over the Cavaliers in 1927 and 1940.

