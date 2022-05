This spring the Friends of Chelsea District LIbrary have been collecting gently used purses and jewelry from the community in order to organize a sale during Sounds and Sights on Thursday Nights nights in June. The response from the community has been overwhelming, and now we have so much inventory that we’re having two sales. In fact, as of this writing, we have more than 100 purses, 230 pairs of earrings, 180 bracelets and over 150 pins.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO