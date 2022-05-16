Pahrump Trojans fall short in quest for state title

Amy Bradshaw has announced her plans to resign from her position of Executive Director for the Mesquite Senior Games (MSG). She has led the games since December of 2018. “I have loved working to promote the health and fitness of our seniors and have appreciated the opportunity to lead the organization these past 3 1/2 years,” Bradshaw said. “Along with my wonderful MSG Board, we have been able to upgrade many of our programs and were able to successfully navigate the difficult challenges posed by COVID-19. It has taken a lot of time and energy to accomplish this. Now it is time for someone with fresh energy to take the reins and move forward to lead this wonderful organization that I love so much.”

MESQUITE, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO