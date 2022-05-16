ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

Pahrump Trojans fall short in quest for state title

By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times
pvtimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pahrump Valley Trojans baseball team was defeated by the Boulder City Eagles in the knockout game on Thursday afternoon at Moapa Valley High School. This was the Trojans’ second and final loss of the regional tournament. Pahrump Valley just wasn’t able to figure out Boulder City this...

pvtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
pvtimes.com

Trojans send multiple athletes to state track & field competitions

The Pahrump Valley track and field boys and girls teams both finished in the top five at the Nevada 3A southern regional track meet at Moapa Valley High School. The Trojans competed against 11 other schools for a spot in the Nevada 3A state track and field meet. The top four finishers in each event will qualify for the state meet.
PAHRUMP, NV
pvtimes.com

Trojans finish as runners-up in golf state tournament

The Pahrump Valley golf team took second place in the Nevada 3A state golf tournament earlier this week at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump. The Trojans, who qualified as a team and had all six players participate in the tournament, competed against 36 other golfers who represented 12 schools from across the state.
PAHRUMP, NV
mvprogress.com

Bradshaw Resigns As MSG Director

Amy Bradshaw has announced her plans to resign from her position of Executive Director for the Mesquite Senior Games (MSG). She has led the games since December of 2018. “I have loved working to promote the health and fitness of our seniors and have appreciated the opportunity to lead the organization these past 3 1/2 years,” Bradshaw said. “Along with my wonderful MSG Board, we have been able to upgrade many of our programs and were able to successfully navigate the difficult challenges posed by COVID-19. It has taken a lot of time and energy to accomplish this. Now it is time for someone with fresh energy to take the reins and move forward to lead this wonderful organization that I love so much.”
MESQUITE, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Nevada Education
Boulder City, NV
Education
City
Boulder City, NV
City
Pahrump, NV
Pahrump, NV
Sports
Boulder City, NV
Sports
Fox5 KVVU

EDC campers roll into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Electric Daisy Festival kicks off tomorrow evening, but some festival-goers are already in town, choosing to camp out all weekend. On Thursday night a constant flow of RV’s rolled into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the three-day festival. Serenity Proffitt moved to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thelesabre.com

Second body found in Lake Mead

Two bodies have recently been found in Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the US, located about 30 miles southeast of Las Vegas. Lake Mead, located behind the Hoover Dam in Clark County, Nevada is the largest reservoir in the nation, and has been seeing a rapidly decreasing water level due to the current severe drought. Lake Mead supplies drinking and agricultural water to the states of Nevada, Arizona, California as well as some of Mexico with its primary supply coming from the Colorado River. The Colorado River and Lake Mead supply roughly 90 percent of southern Nevada’s drinking and agricultural water. Lake Mead recently dropped below 1,056 feet in elevation. At its highest level, Lake Mead was near 1,225 feet in elevation. (These levels are based on altitude, not depth, which varies.)
CLARK COUNTY, NV
lvsportsbiz.com

Nevada DMV Taps Out And Offers UFC Specialty License Plate

You don’t have to give a rear naked chokehold to the DMV employee to get yourself a UFC specialty plate at your local Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office. Just pay $61 for a UFC car plate. The Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts fight promoter, which back in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batters#Highschoolsports#Eagles#Trojans#Norland
pvtimes.com

Pahrump home sales expected to jump after slow first quarter

Lennar leaped to the top spot in the builder rankings as overall net sales recorded their second highest total during the first quarter since 2018, as the northwest valley led the way in new-home sales and prices continue to set records. There were 3,478 net sales (sales minus cancellations) in...
PAHRUMP, NV
Mesquite Local News

The Nevada Independent: Poll shows Lombardo still holds sizable lead over GOP governor opponents Gilbert, Heller

With less than two weeks until the start of early voting, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo maintains a significant lead over his fellow Republican gubernatorial candidates, according to a new Nevada Independent/OH Predictive Insights poll. Results of the poll, conducted from May 10-12, indicate that Lombardo holds a commanding 20-point...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KGO

Could the bodies found in Lake Mead be connected to the Chicago mob?

CHICAGO -- Just outside Las Vegas investigators are trying to identify old human remains found in a drying-up lake. There's speculation those remains could be tied to the Chicago mob. The mystery is unfolding 30 miles from the Vegas Strip, where a drought has caused Lake Mead to drop 100...
CHICAGO, IL
pvtimes.com

Pahrump events: live music, kickball, a petting zoo and more

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 650 N. Blagg Road, will be holding a fundraiser for the benefit of their playground in the form of a spaghetti and pizza dinner from 4-7 p.m. The cost will be a free-will donation. All ages are welcome. There will also be a free...
PAHRUMP, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy