Airbnb to rent out Moulin Rouge’s secret room

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hollie Lewis
 4 days ago

( WSAV ) – A few lucky tourists will be granted the chance to stay inside one of Paris’ most famous monuments: the Moulin Rouge.

For the first time ever, bookings for a secluded space inside the historic red windmill and cabaret venue will be up for rent on Airbnb for one-night stays. Each booking can accommodate two guests.

Reservations will open up Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET. The secret room will only be open to guests for three nights: June 13, June 20 and June 27.

The three one-night stays will be in a secluded room that has been designed to transport guests back in time to the late 19th century. Few are aware of the space inside the windmill, which has never been open for public access.

Also included in the stay is a private tour of the Moulin Rouge, breakfast, drinks on the rooftop terrace, a three-course dinner, a meet and greet with lead dancer Claudine Van Den Ber in her dressing room and tickets to the Moulin Rouge show, Féerie.

The Moulin Rouge first opened in the Jardin de Paris, at the foot of the Montmartre hill as a dance hall in 1889 and featured a cabaret show that included the first cancan, a high-energy, physically demanding dance featuring high kicks.

The front of the building was decorated with glittering electric lights, which were a novelty at the time, with a huge red windmill at the very front of the building.

The dance hall was damaged by fire in 1915, but was restored, and is still a performance venue today.

Ella Fitzgerald, Elton John, Frank Sinatra and Liza Minnelli have all performed on stage at the Moulin Rouge in Paris.

Today, the Moulin Rouge is a tourist attraction that offers musical dance entertainment for visitors from around the world.

Photos of the secret room and more information on how to reserve a stay can be found on Airbnb’s website .

