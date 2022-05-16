Evans baseball SS/RHP Caleb Bennett voted SBLive’s Georgia High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Evans baseball SS/RHP Caleb Bennett for being voted SBLive’s Georgia High School Athlete of the Week for May 2-8!

The junior refused to get out versus Carrollton, going 4-for-4 to help Evans advance to the quarterfinals.

Sutton ran away with this week's honor, receiving 68.43% of the total vote. There were over 36,000 votes tallied this week!

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivega.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 2-8 :

Conrad Cason, Greater Atlanta Christian baseball

Cason shut out Long County and helped the Spartans advance to the semifinals. He pitched five innings of shutout ball and had three strikeouts, plus went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.

Levi Clark, Decatur baseball

Clark had three hits in the series sweep of Veterans. He had a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Josh Dare, Creekside track and field

Dare's discus throw of 199 feet at the 5A sectionals beat the previous top spot in the state by a foot and was good for sixth in the country this year.

Paul Farley, Mount Paran Christian baseball

Farley won a pitchers duel in a 2-1 second-round victory over North Cobb Christian, striking out seven in a complete-game win.

Ansley Harrison, Chamblee soccer

Harrison scored a hat trick in Chamblee's 8-1 state championship win over Midtown. She combined with two other sophomores (Kara Croone and Solai Washington) to score all eight goals.

Druw Jones, Wesleyan baseball

Jones showed off his power once again, hitting two home runs as the Wolves swept Calvary Day to advance to the quarterfinals.

KJ Moon, North Oconee baseball

Moon was killing it at the plate versus Columbus. He went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Colin Nedblake, Lassiter soccer

Nedblake scored two goals in Lassiter's 3-1 state championship win over two-time defending champ Dalton, giving Lassiter a boys-and-girls sweep of the 6A crowns.

Traver Park, Apalachee baseball

Park went 3-for-5 in a win over Whitewater. He had a double, single and a two-run homer.

Ethan Seipts, Harlem baseball

Seipts was dominant on the mound as he shut out Jefferson. He didn’t allow a single run and struck out 10 batters. At the plate he helped himself out with two RBIs.

Landon Stripling, Parkview baseball

Stripling was a monster in the second-round series versus Lambert. He went 6-for-7 with three homers and six RBIs. He also pitched five innings with eight strikeouts and didn’t allow a run.

Collin Strovinskas, Lassiter baseball

Strovinskas went 3-for-7 in the series versus Richmond Hill. He had a two-run homer, a double and drove in three runs.

Leia Williams, Liberty County track and field

The future Florida Gator took a huge statewide lead in the discus. Her PR of 157'6 at the 3A sectionals is more than 8 feet farther than the state's second-longest throw and nearly 14 feet farther than third.

Ricky Williams, Camden County track and field

The sophomore ran the fastest 400-meter time in the state this season, 46.62, at the Class 7A sectionals. It's the sixth-fastest 400 in the country this season.