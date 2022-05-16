The 10 richest Pop singers under 30, ranked by net worth

There's been plenty of veteran Pop stars that have racked up some serious cash in their career. After all, they’ve had a lot of time to do so. However, there’s several Pop singers under 30 years old that have managed to amass quite the net worth as well in their short career.

Listen to the latest in the world of Pop on Audacy’s Pop New Arrivals

Some of these artists caught their big break when they were in their teenage years, others have gone on to become worldwide sensations in the past couple of years. Their endeavors outside of music are well represented including acting, entrepreneurship, and other income driving initiatives.

Using data gathered from celebritynetworth.com , we've compiled a list of the 10 richest Pop singers under 30 years old. As an added bonus, Audacy has plenty of stations dedicated to these artists. Just hit play and start listening now!

10. Shawn Mendes - $40 Million

Listen to <a href="https://go.audacy.com/s-listen-exclusive-stations-Shawn-Mendes-Radio">Shawn Mendes Radio</a>

9. Post Malone - $45 Million

Listen to <a href="https://go.audacy.com/w-listen-live-postmaloneradio">Post Malone Radio</a>

8. Nick Jonas - $70 Million

Listen to <a href="https://go.audacy.com/w-listen-live-nickjonasradio">Nick Jonas Radio</a>

7. Niall Horan - $70 Million

Listen to One Direction on <a href="https://go.audacy.com/s-listen-exclusive-stations-Boy-Band-Nation">Boy Band Nation</a>

6. Liam Payne - $70 Million

5. Zayn Malik - $75 Million

4. Harry Styles - $80 Million

Listen to <a href="https://go.audacy.com/w-listen-live-harrystylesradio">Harry Styles Radio</a>

3. Miley Cyrus - $160 Million

Listen to <a href="https://go.audacy.com/w-listen-live-mileycyrusradio">Miley Cyrus Radio</a>

2. Ariana Grande - $200 Million

Listen to <a href="https://go.audacy.com/s-listen-exclusive-stations-Ariana-Grande-Radio">Ariana Grande Radio</a>

1. Justin Bieber - $285 Million

Listen to <a href="https://go.audacy.com/w-listen-live-justinbieberradio">Justin Bieber Radio</a>

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram