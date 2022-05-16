ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 richest Pop singers under 30, ranked by net worth

By Marty Rosenbaum
 4 days ago

There's been plenty of veteran Pop stars that have racked up some serious cash in their career. After all, they’ve had a lot of time to do so. However, there’s several Pop singers under 30 years old that have managed to amass quite the net worth as well in their short career.

Some of these artists caught their big break when they were in their teenage years, others have gone on to become worldwide sensations in the past couple of years. Their endeavors outside of music are well represented including acting, entrepreneurship, and other income driving initiatives.

Using data gathered from celebritynetworth.com , we've compiled a list of the 10 richest Pop singers under 30 years old. As an added bonus, Audacy has plenty of stations dedicated to these artists. Just hit play and start listening now!

10. Shawn Mendes - $40 Million

9. Post Malone - $45 Million

8. Nick Jonas - $70 Million

7. Niall Horan - $70 Million

6. Liam Payne - $70 Million

5. Zayn Malik - $75 Million

4. Harry Styles - $80 Million

3. Miley Cyrus - $160 Million

2. Ariana Grande - $200 Million

1. Justin Bieber - $285 Million

